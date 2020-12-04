Richmond Politics 12/4

Tupac Shakur was in "Nothing But Trouble" with Dan Aykroyd, who was in "She's Having A Baby" with Kevin Bacon, who was in "The River Wild" with Meryl Streep, who was in "Mary Poppins Returns" with Angela Lansbury, who was in "Death on the Nile" with Bette Davis.

A cinematic drama playing out in Virginia this month might be called Four Degrees of Mr. Moton - as in Robert Russa Moton.

Moton, an administrator at Hampton Institute, followed Booker T. Washington as the head of the Tuskegee Institute and had a long career in public service and civil rights.

Moton's name was given to the segregated high school in Farmville where 16-year-old Barbara Johns led the 1951 walkout to protest the students' substandard school facilities.

Oliver W. Hill Sr. was a civil rights lawyer who took the Farmville students' case, which became part of Brown vs. Board of Education, the landmark Supreme Court decision that found government-segregated schools unconstitutional.