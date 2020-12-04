Richmond Politics 12/4

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
December 4, 2020
480,000 DOSES ON THE WAY
Mel Leonor reports that Virginia finally received some good news on COVID-19 from the feds.
Before the end of the year Virginia is slated to receive 480,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, enough to inject nearly all of the state’s 500,000 health care workers and long-term-care residents.
In other words, that's enough to give the first of the two shots to nearly half a million health care workers and people in long term care. Earlier this week the Virginia Department of Health said it had only been promised 76,000 initial doses. READ MORE
The news comes at a critical time. Sabrina Moreno reports that COVID-19 hospitalizations are surging in Virginia and the Richmond Health District has had the second-most outbreaks in the state with 88. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
GOP meets: On Saturday the state party's governing body will choose whether to select its 2021 nominees in a primary or a convention.
Electoral College: Virginia's electors will cast the state's 13 votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Dec. 14.
Lee statue: A state panel meets virtually Dec. 16 to recommend a replacement for Virginia's Robert E. Lee statue at the U.S. Capitol.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Entertainment venues: Michael Martz reports that from music clubs to ballparks, they are looking to the feds for help - to stay safely closed. READ MORE
Richmond protests: Ali Rockett looks into what happened to all of those people who were charged. READ MORE
Teacher who balked: Jess Nocera updates the case of a Chesterfield teacher who refused to teach in person when called back to the classroom. READ MORE
Richmond votes remote: Kenya Hunter reports that Richmond survey respondents overwhelmingly want school to remain virtual. READ MORE
Party like it's 1993: Politics columnist Jeff E. Schapiro says GOP scare tactics sound familiar. READ MORE
FOUR DEGREES OF MR. MOTON
Most movie buffs are familiar with the parlor game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, in which you try to connect the careers of two disparate actors through the ubiquitous Bacon. For instance, I can get from Tupac Shakur to Bette Davis in five moves:
Tupac Shakur was in "Nothing But Trouble" with Dan Aykroyd, who was in "She's Having A Baby" with Kevin Bacon, who was in "The River Wild" with Meryl Streep, who was in "Mary Poppins Returns" with Angela Lansbury, who was in "Death on the Nile" with Bette Davis.
A cinematic drama playing out in Virginia this month might be called Four Degrees of Mr. Moton - as in Robert Russa Moton.
Moton, an administrator at Hampton Institute, followed Booker T. Washington as the head of the Tuskegee Institute and had a long career in public service and civil rights.
Moton's name was given to the segregated high school in Farmville where 16-year-old Barbara Johns led the 1951 walkout to protest the students' substandard school facilities.
Oliver W. Hill Sr. was a civil rights lawyer who took the Farmville students' case, which became part of Brown vs. Board of Education, the landmark Supreme Court decision that found government-segregated schools unconstitutional.
Nearly 70 years after the fabled walkout, Moton, Washington, Johns and Hill are among the candidates most often mentioned as a potential replacement for Virginia's statue of Robert E. Lee at the U.S. Capitol.
A state panel will make its recommendation to the General Assembly Dec. 16. If one of the four is selected, maybe it's not four degrees of separation, but an example of poetry in Moton.
IN OTHER NEWS
• Columnist Michael Paul Williams says Henrico's "Navy Hill North" raises familiar questions. READ MORE
• Henrico's top prosecutor decided to forgo a run for attorney general. READ MORE
• Chris Suarez reports that a proposed charter change for the city of Richmond would limit the mayor's access to closed meetings. READ MORE
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
Colleen Curran explains how Richmond's first medical marijuana dispensary works. READ MORE
