Richmond Politics 7/30

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN
July 30, 2021
GA returns; COVID concerns, too
Michael Martz reports that as Virginia lawmakers return to the state Capitol on Monday for the first time in about 17 months, the specter of COVID-19 remains, particularly the delta variant.
Legislators, gathering for a special session in which they will apportion much of the state's $4.3 billion in American Rescue Plan funds and pick judges for the Virginia Court of Appeals, have been told to wear face masks inside the Capitol and the Pocahontas Building if they are not vaccinated.
Martz reports that during the special session legislators will decide whether to restore an exception and allow people to wear masks publicly in Virginia as protection against COVID-19, despite a longstanding state law that generally forbids the wearing of masks in public. READ MORE
Patrick Wilson reports on how Democrats plan to fill eight open spots on the Court of Appeals. READ MORE
Meantime, Sabrina Moreno reports on a troubling pandemic projection from UVA. READ MORE
WHAT'S NEXT?
"Election integrity" rally: Glenn Youngkin, the GOP nominee for governor, and his running mates are scheduled to attend the Aug. 7 event at Liberty University.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Schapiro: Citing Glenn Youngkin's $1.5 billion tax cut proposal, the columnist writes: "There aren’t many people who enjoy paying taxes. Only few know that Virginians don’t pay a lot." READ MORE
Williams: The columnist writes that "You're never too young to learn to be an anti-racist." READ MORE
Domestic abuse: Colbi Edmonds reports that Virginia's funding for victim services is dwindling as domestic abuse rates rise. READ MORE
Evictions: Ali Rockett reports that as federal eviction protection expires this weekend, Richmond tenant advocates say Virginia's rental assistance could help. READ MORE
Cap on overtime?: Chris Suarez reports that Richmond is considering one after 23 city employees each worked more than 1,000 hours of overtime last year. READ MORE
STAY OUT OF THE RIVER FOR NOW
Not every potential hazard is airborne.
Eric Kolenich reports that the Virginia Department of Health says rivergoers should stay out of the James River all weekend. VDH made the announcement three days after a ruptured sewer line caused 300,000 gallons of raw sewage to dump into a creek that feeds into the river.
VDH says to stay out of the James from Robious Landing Park to Belle Isle. The department issued an update Friday saying residents should continue avoiding that part of the river "out of an abundance of caution." Kolenich reports that additional water samples will be collected Monday, and updated guidance will be released Wednesday, according to VDH. READ MORE
IN OTHER NEWS
• 'New lives for longtime patriots': Michael Martz reports that the first group of Afghan war allies arrived with their families in Virginia early Friday. READ MORE
• Mental health: Eric Kolenich reports that issues are rising on college campuses, but Virginia has a shortage of child psychiatrists. READ MORE
FRIDAY TRIVIA
Which Virginia native who lived in the White House was a descendant of Pocahontas?
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
"Vaccination rates are still below herd immunity levels and, with many Virginians returning to normal, the virus has room to run."
- The University of Virginia's weekly COVID-19 report
TRIVIA ANSWER
Edith Bolling Galt Wilson, born in Wytheville in 1871, was the second wife of President Woodrow Wilson. Jane Rolfe, the granddaughter of Pocahontas and John Rolfe, married Robert Bolling.