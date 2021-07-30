 Skip to main content
Richmond Politics 7/30
COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

July 30, 2021

House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, wears a mask while presiding at the 2020 veto session in a tent outside the state Capitol. 

GA returns; COVID concerns, too

Michael Martz reports that as Virginia lawmakers return to the state Capitol on Monday for the first time in about 17 months, the specter of COVID-19 remains, particularly the delta variant. 

Legislators, gathering for a special session in which they will apportion much of the state's $4.3 billion in American Rescue Plan funds and pick judges for the Virginia Court of Appeals, have been told to wear face masks inside the Capitol and the Pocahontas Building if they are not vaccinated.

Martz reports that during the special session legislators will decide whether to restore an exception and allow people to wear masks publicly in Virginia as protection against COVID-19, despite a longstanding state law that generally forbids the wearing of masks in public. READ MORE

Patrick Wilson reports on how Democrats plan to fill eight open spots on the Court of Appeals. READ MORE

Meantime, Sabrina Moreno reports on a troubling pandemic projection from UVA. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

"Election integrity" rally: Glenn Youngkin, the GOP nominee for governor, and his running mates are scheduled to attend the Aug. 7 event at Liberty University.

 

GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin outlined his priorities for state spending during a campaign stop at Virginia Union University on Thursday.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Schapiro: Citing Glenn Youngkin's $1.5 billion tax cut proposal, the columnist writes: "There aren’t many people who enjoy paying taxes. Only few know that Virginians don’t pay a lot." READ MORE

Williams: The columnist writes that "You're never too young to learn to be an anti-racist." READ MORE

Domestic abuse: Colbi Edmonds reports that Virginia's funding for victim services is dwindling as domestic abuse rates rise. READ MORE

Evictions: Ali Rockett reports that as federal eviction protection expires this weekend, Richmond tenant advocates say Virginia's rental assistance could help. READ MORE

Cap on overtime?: Chris Suarez reports that Richmond is considering one after 23 city employees each worked more than 1,000 hours of overtime last year. READ MORE

Angela Sheridan sunbathes as Logan Fritz smokes on Thursday at Belle Isle in Richmond.

STAY OUT OF THE RIVER FOR NOW

Not every potential hazard is airborne. 

Eric Kolenich reports that the Virginia Department of Health says rivergoers should stay out of the James River all weekend. VDH made the announcement three days after a ruptured sewer line caused 300,000 gallons of raw sewage to dump into a creek that feeds into the river.

VDH says to stay out of the James from Robious Landing Park to Belle Isle. The department issued an update Friday saying residents should continue avoiding that part of the river "out of an abundance of caution." Kolenich reports that additional water samples will be collected Monday, and updated guidance will be released Wednesday, according to VDH. READ MORE

IN OTHER NEWS

'New lives for longtime patriots': Michael Martz reports that the first group of Afghan war allies arrived with their families in Virginia early Friday. READ MORE

Mental health: Eric Kolenich reports that issues are rising on college campuses, but Virginia has a shortage of child psychiatrists. READ MORE

 

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

20210731_MET_ORISE_AWE (copy)

(L-R) Micah Vincent, with Vernon Johns Middle School, and Evan Shea, with Dinwiddie Middle School, take apart their robot after competing in the battlebots contest Friday. It was the final event of the CIA Robotics Academy, a week-long day camp for middle school students, at Virginia State University.

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Which Virginia native who lived in the White House was a descendant of Pocahontas?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

"Vaccination rates are still below herd immunity levels and, with many Virginians returning to normal, the virus has room to run."

- The University of Virginia's weekly COVID-19 report

 

TRIVIA ANSWER

Edith Bolling Galt Wilson, born in Wytheville in 1871, was the second wife of President Woodrow Wilson. Jane Rolfe, the granddaughter of Pocahontas and John Rolfe, married Robert Bolling.

 

 

