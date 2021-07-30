Richmond Politics 7/30

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

GA returns; COVID concerns, too

Michael Martz reports that as Virginia lawmakers return to the state Capitol on Monday for the first time in about 17 months, the specter of COVID-19 remains, particularly the delta variant.

Legislators, gathering for a special session in which they will apportion much of the state's $4.3 billion in American Rescue Plan funds and pick judges for the Virginia Court of Appeals, have been told to wear face masks inside the Capitol and the Pocahontas Building if they are not vaccinated.

Martz reports that during the special session legislators will decide whether to restore an exception and allow people to wear masks publicly in Virginia as protection against COVID-19, despite a longstanding state law that generally forbids the wearing of masks in public. READ MORE