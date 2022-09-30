Richmond Pollitics 09/30/2022

COMPILED BY ANDREW CAIN

September 30, 2022

DRUG DISPUTE

Michael Martz reports that a federal drug pricing program at the heart of the furor over Bon Secours is a lifeline to community health centers.

The program, named 340B after a section of the Public Health Services Act, covers more than 1,000 community health centers, clinics and hospitals across Virginia.

Bon Secours' Richmond Community Hospital treats a low-income population in Church Hill and qualifies for the discount drug-purchasing program. A recent New York Times report alleged that Bon Secours buys medicine at a discounted price through the program meant for low-income patients and disperses it to customers throughout the area, regardless of their financial ability. Meantime, it allegedly let services wither at Richmond Community Hospital.

An unrelated beneficiary of the federal program, Daily Planet Health Services, says its primary benefit is the discount on drugs that their patients otherwise couldn’t afford.

“What 340B does is help us ensure that those uninsured patients can afford medications," said Dr. Patricia Cook, chief medical officer at Daily Planet. READ MORE

In other medical news, Eric Kolenich reports that VCU Health lost $56 million last year, as hospitals struggle with increased costs. READ MORE

WHAT'S NEXT?

Energy plan: Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolls out his energy plan Monday in Lynchburg.

2nd District debate: Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd and state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, debate Oct. 12 before the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce in Virginia Beach.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Hurricane Ian: Sean Sublette reports that some drier air worked southward into central Virginia on Friday, cutting back on the scope of rainfall, and leaving Southwestern Virginia and Hampton Roads with the heaviest rainfall statewide. READ MORE

Student shot: Jess Nocera reports that Richmond community leaders on Friday expressed outrage over the shooting of a Huguenot High School student who was wounded while walking to his bus stop. READ MORE

Schapiro: Politics columnist Jeff Schapiro pays tribute to the teachers who taught him to be a life-long learner. READ MORE

Windy has stormy eyes: Charlotte Rene Woods reports that Dominion, opposing the SCC's proposed performance guarantee, says its big offshore wind project is “at a crossroads.” READ MORE

SCC: Dave Ress reports how folks on the front lines of consumer protection at the SCC got more than $21,000 returned to 52 insurance customers. READ MORE

WISHIN' AND HOPIN'

Could be Gov. Glenn Youngkin is seriously thinkin' 'bout a 2024 presidential bid, despite his protestin' to the contrary.

We're not referrin' to that interestin' Washington Post story about the governor meetin,' greetin' and eatin' with potential donors at his "red vest retreat" at a resort near Charlottesville.

Nope, we're takin' cues from Georgia, where Youngkin was droppin' a lot of his G's while stumpin' for Gov. Brian Kemp.

We're seein' inflation "steal thousands and thousands of hard-workin' Georgians' and Virginians' and Americans' money," Youngkin said.

"Our economy is growin'," he told folks in Alpharetta. "Virginia's competin' like crazy with Georgia" to win economic development.

The guv was almost channelin' that old Dusty Springfield song: "Wishin' and hopin' and thinkin' and prayin', plannin' and dreamin'..."

All kiddin' aside, there's nothin' wrong with ingratiatin' yourself with an audience in a friendly fashion.

Lotsa other folks totin' Harvard degrees do this. Barack Obama was known for droppin' in a y'all when it suited. Remember Mark Warner sponsorin' a NASCAR driver at Martinsville? Or Tim Kaine practicin' harmonica convergence?

Now, there's no tellin' whether this week was a turnin' point regardin' 2024. But did it sound like Youngkin was testin' his presidential timbre before makin' the case he's presidential timber?

Darn tootin'.

IN OTHER NEWS

• Eric Kolenich reports that COVID cases in Virginia are down to their lowest level in five months. READ MORE

• Sean McGoey and Jess Nocera report Friday was the deadline for Virginia school systems to spend nearly $215 million of federal relief funding related to COVID-19. Richmond-area school systems got nearly $30 million in this batch of funding. READ MORE

• Dave Ress reports that a state council on the elderly is calling for more help with assisted living and home care. READ MORE

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRIDAY TRIVIA

Former President Jimmy Carter who turns 98 on Saturday, has the longest retirement of any president - 42 years come January. Which president had the shortest retirement?

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“We are collateral damage in somebody else’s war."

Colleen Meiman, a national policy adviser to state and regional associations for health centers. She spoke of how community health centers value a federal drug program at the heart of the Bon Secours controversy.

TRIVIA ANSWER