Richmond Times-Dispatch newsroom staff directory

This 1957 image shows Pratt’s Castle, built as the Richmond private home of William Abbott Pratt in the 1850s. Pratt used all of his fortune to construct his castle, which was modeled after the estates of his Scottish relatives. The castle sat on the southern tip of Fourth Street on Gamble’s Hill, overlooking the James River. It was demolished in the late 1950s to make way for the headquarters of what became Ethyl Corp.