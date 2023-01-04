 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richmond Times-Dispatch newsroom staff directory

  • 0

Learn more about the Richmond Times-Dispatch and key contacts here.

SENIOR EDITORS

Chris Coates, executive editor, (804) 649-6146, ccoates@timesdispatch.com, @ByChrisCoates

David Ng, managing editor, (804) 649-6442, david.ng@timesdispatch.com

Michael Phillips, senior editor of sports and web development, (804) 649-6546, mphillips@timesdispatch.com@michaelpRTD 

People are also reading…

James Wallace, senior editor of news, visuals, video and diversity, (804) 649-6541, jwallace@timesdispatch.com

STATE NEWS

Andrew Cain, editor, (804) 649-6645, acain@timesdispatch.com@AndrewCainRTD

Eric Kolenich, higher education and health reporter, (804) 649-6109, ekolenich@timesdispatch.com@EricKolenichRTD

Michael Martz, state politics reporter, (804) 649-6964, mmartz@timesdispatch.com@mmartzrtd

Dave Ress, state and local government reporter, (804) 649-6948, dress@timesdispatch.com@DaveRess1

Charlotte Rene Woods, state politics reporter, (804) 649-6254, cwoods@timesdispatch.com@CharlotteWords

LOCAL NEWS

Mark Bowes, courts, breaking news and public safety reporter, (804) 649-6450, mbowes@timesdispatch.com@RTDMarkBowes

Anna Bryson, education reporter, (804) 649-6922, abryson@timesdispatch.com@AnnaBryson18

Lyndon German, breaking news reporter, (804) 649-6340, lgerman@timesdispatch.com, @Lyndon__G

Thad Green, counties reporter, (804) 649-6023, tgreen@timesdispatch.com@thadgreen

LIVING AND BUSINESS

Colleen Curran, editor, (804) 649-6151, ccurran@timesdispatch.com@collcurran

Sean Jones, business reporter (804) 649-6911, sjones@timesdispatch.com

Bill Lohmann, columnist and features reporter, (804) 649-6639, wlohmann@timesdispatch.com@BillLohmann

ENTERPRISE AND INVESTIGATION 

Sean McGoey, data reporter, (804) 649-6012, smcgoey@timesdispatch.com@SeanMcGoey

Luca Powell, data reporter, (804) 649-6103, lpowell@timesdispatch.com@luca_a_powell

SPORTS

Mike Barber, University of Virginia and Virginia Tech sports reporter, (804) 649-6546, mbarber@timesdispatch.com@RTD_MikeBarber

Dylan Garner, sports designer and copy editor, (804) 649-6059, dgarner2@timesdispatch.com

Zach Joachim, general assignment sports reporter and designer/copy editor, (804) 649-6555, zjoachim@timesdispatch.com@ZachJoachim

John O’Connor, University of Richmond and Flying Squirrels reporter, (804) 649-6233, joconnor@timesdispatch.com@RTDjohnoconnor

Tim Pearrell, high school sports reporter, 649-6965, (804) tpearrell@timesdispatch.com@timpearrelltd

Vince Shaw, sports designer and copy editor, (804) 649-6443, vshaw@timesdispatch.com

COPY DESK & DESIGN

Chris Wilbers, night editor, (804) 649-6837, cwilbers@timesdispatch.com

Michelle Combs, copy editor, (804) 649-6800, mcombs@timesdispatch.com@sharpcookie

Symea Fitts, copy editor, (804) 649-6310, sfitts@timesdispatch.com

Linda Hall, copy editor, (804) 649-6545, llhall@timesdispatch.com

Breanna Offenberger, (804) copy editor, 649-6542, boffenberger@timesdispatch.com

Amber Steinmetz-Cole, copy editor, (804) 649-6772, asteinmetz-Cole@timesdispatch.com

Rafael Bustamante, designer, (804) 649-6017, rbustamante@timesdispatch.com

Carl Hott, designer, 775-8071, (804) chott@timesdispatch.com

Justin Morrison, designer, (804) 649-6899, jmorrison@timesdispatch.com

Kira Rider, designer, (804) 649-6087, krider@timesdispatch.com

Dave Sager, designer, (804) 649-6428, dsager@timesdispatch.com@The_Sager

PHOTOGRAPHY

Shaban Athuman, photographer, (804) 649-6382, sathuman@timesdispatch.com

Daniel Sangjib Min, photographer, (804) 649-6382, smin@timesdispatch.com

Eva Russo, photographer, (804) 649-6382, erusso@timesdispatch.com

Alexa Edlund Welch, photographer, (804) 649-6382, aedlund@timesdispatch.com

OPINION

Scott Bass, editor, (804) 649-6801, sbass@timesdispatch.com@scttbass

Jeff Schapiro, politics columnist, (804) 649-6814, jschapiro@timesdispatch.com@RTDSchapiro

Michael Paul Williams, Metro columnist, (804) 649-6815, mwilliams@timesdispatch.com@RTDMPW 

RICHMOND.COM

Paul Whelan, Lee digital editor, (804) 649-6827, pwhelan@timesdispatch.com

CORRECTIONS 

We want you to tell us about issues regarding accuracy and fairness. Contact (804) 649-6331 or click here to speak with us. Previous corrections are here.

Last updated on Jan. 2, 2023

28 photos from The Times-Dispatch archives

1 of 28
0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News