River City Sting - Richmond's newest women's tackle football team - prepares for its inaugural season

No prior football experience or fitness level is required for those who try out -- James ensures that those interested in women’s tackle football, regardless of level, will have the opportunity to participate.

“Our coaches teach everyone how to play football and will turn you into a football player,” James said.

The team, which also doubles as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, chose to do so in order to partner with local organizations and provide resources for the team and its community. James, along with some of her fellow teammates, contributed many of their own funds to start the team, but they are looking to raise $5,000 to purchase necessary materials such as uniforms and equipment. Players will have to pay a fee starting at $350, which could vary depending on sponsorships.

The team will host workouts, open to the public every Saturday until the end of the month at Montrose Elementary School in Henrico County.

Thirty people can play on the River City Sting team, the standard for most leagues, but James said there is no limit to how many people can be drafted.

James and the team will decide what other women's football teams they’re going to play toward the beginning of next year.