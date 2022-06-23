Roby's power play has been years in the making

Growing up in Indio, California third/first basemen Sean Roby was not known for his power at the plate. Now, in his first Double-A season, Roby finds himself among the Eastern League leaders in home runs.

“I try to keep it under control and have a hard swing,” Roby said. “It’s just been working out.”

Power has played a large part in the Squirrel first-half success with Roby entering the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader against Portland with 16 home runs and a .475 slugging percentage that’s good enough for third highest on the team. Richmond is second in the league in home runs with 83 so far this season.

Roby was tied with two other players for second in the Eastern League with his 16 homers entering Thursday’s action, but he added two more in the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader. Kerry Carpenter of the Erie SeaWolves entered Thursday with a league-leading 22.

Roby said he was a skinny high schooler who rarely looked to hit the ball over the fence. While at Arizona Western College Roby said he hit the weight room and his long balls went up with his weight.

“In high school there weren’t really power numbers until college,” the now 6-foot-2 215-pounder Roby said.

Roby walked on at Arizona College before receiving a scholarship his sophomore year. Roby ranked first in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference in home runs (22) and second in runs (66).

The Giants selected Roby with the 346th pick in the 2018 draft. Roby spent his first season in the rookie league ending his year with an 11 game on base streak.

The 23-year-old split 2019 between Salem-Keizer of the Northwest league and Augusta in Single-A. Roby won the 2019 Northwest league / Pioneer League All-Star Game Home Run Derby.

Roby’s power production jumped dramatically when he played for the High-A Eugene Emeralds last season. He hit home runs in the first two games of the season and didn’t look back, smashing 19 home runs through the season.

Roby was clutch in the Emeralds championship winning series batting .378 with a homer and four RBIs. He finished his third professional season tied for third in the Giant’s system for home runs.

The move to Double-A ball didn’t seem too much of a challenge for Roby to start this season. Roby (15) already broken Adam Duvall’s team record of 10 home runs hit at the Diamond in a single season with more than half of the games left to be played.

Roby and teammate Diego Rincones are the only players to have multiple three-game homer streaks in Squirrels history. Roby’s early season production had cooled overall in the last several series before his latest multiple-homer game Thursday. He said his goal in the second haf of the season is to limit strikeouts.

“I just have to get my confidence up,” Roby said. “It’s more of a head thing than a physical thing.”

Thursday’s Game 1

Portland 4, Squirrels 3: Ceddanne Rafaela’s home run was the highlight of Portland’s three-run sixth inning as the SeaDogs rallied to beat Richmond in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday at The Diamond.