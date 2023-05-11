GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Palestinian militants fired hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel on Wednesday, while Israel pressed ahead with airstrikes that so far killed 21 Palestinians, including three senior militants and at least 10 civilians.

A state-run Egyptian TV station announced Egypt brokered a cease-fire, but the truce efforts appeared to falter as fighting intensified late Wednesday, with neither side showing signs of backing down. In a TV address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Israel dealt a harsh blow to the militants but cautioned: "This round is not over."