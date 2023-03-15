Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023 after 18 seasons in Green Bay as the four-time NFL MVP quarterback waits for the Packers to trade him.

Rodgers, 39, made his comments during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and Sirius XM. Rodgers said he believes the Packers want to move on and make 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love their starting quarterback.

“At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday I’ve made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said. “I haven’t been holding anything up at this point. It’s been compensation the Packers are trying to get for me, kind of digging their heels in.”

The Packers have granted the Jets permission to talk to Rodgers.

Rodgers expressed his appreciation for his 18 seasons in Green Bay throughout his Wednesday appearance but added that it's time for the Packers “to do the right thing.”

The Jets’ interest in Rodgers has been apparent as they seek to end the NFL’s longest active playoff drought. They lost their final six games while going 7-10 last season and haven’t reached the postseason since 2010.

If Rodgers ends up with the Jets, it would be a case of history repeating itself.

The Packers sent a 39-year-old Brett Favre to the Jets in 2008, a move that ushered in Rodgers’ arrival as Green Bay’s starting quarterback. Favre had won three MVPs with Green Bay during his Hall of Fame career.