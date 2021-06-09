Origins
Russian mountains
Among the predecessors of modern roller coasters were rides in Russia in the 15th century. These rides were sleds that sped down man-made ice-covered hills, reaching speeds of 50 mph.
In 1784, a ride was introduced in St. Petersburg in which carriages in grooved tracks traveled up and down small hills from the power generated by the height of the initial descent.
The activity was taken to Paris in 1804 in the form of a ride called the Russian Mountains. Small wheels were added to the sleds. Eventually, locking wheels, continuous tracks and cables that hoisted cars to the top of the hill were added.
The Mauch Chunk Switchback Railway
The Mauch Chunk Switchback Railway in Pennsylvania was another precursor to the roller coaster. This gravity railway was built in 1827 to haul coal about 9 miles between coal mines. Gravity forced the cars carrying coal downhill, which were later brought back up by mules when emptied. Coal was hauled in the morning, but in the afternoon, passengers paying 50 cents per ride were carried. By 1873, an estimated 35,000 tourists annually were taking the 18-mile scenic trip for the cost of $1.
America’s start and spread of coasters
On June 16, 1884, the first roller coaster in America opened. Known as a switchback railway, the coaster opened at Coney Island in New York. It was created by La Marcus Thompson, and it traveled approximately 6 mph and cost a nickel to ride. It was an instant success and by the turn of the century, there were hundreds of roller coasters around the country.
However, roller coasters and amusement parks experienced a decline during the Great Depression and World War II when Americans had less cash to spend on entertainment. But, in 1955, the opening of Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., marked the beginning of the modern theme park and a revitalization of the roller coaster. Disneyland’s success inspired the development of new parks and coasters. By the 1970s, parks were competing to create the most thrilling rides.
How they work
Physics
On a traditional roller coaster, gravity powers most of the ride. To build up momentum, the roller coaster usually has either a large initial climb or a powerful launch.
On most roller coasters, the hills decrease in height as the train moves along the track. This is necessary because the total energy reservoir built up in the lift hill is gradually lost to friction between the train and the track, as well as between the train and the air.
Forces
One G is the amount of force that Earth’s gravitational field exerts on your body when you are standing still on the ground. A roller coaster is made up of vertical G-forces, horizontal G-forces, and front-to-back G-forces.
At the top of a hill on a roller coaster, you might feel air time which is negative G-forces. In the valley, you are pushed into your seat which a positive vertical G-force. The twists and turns control the horizontal G-forces. A zero-G roll is a 360-degree twist, creating the feeling of weightlessness.
Components
Car
All roller coasters have a car with a set of different wheels: the top wheel, the side wheel, and the wheel underneath the track called an up-stop wheel.
Seating
The traditional design has riders sitting inside a car, but there are also alternate seating configurations. Some types include stand-up, inverted, suspended and wing.
Track
The track can be made of wood or steel. Wooden roller coasters are an older style of coasters that use a truss support system. They typically have an “out and back” or twister layout. Steel roller coasters typically have more complex courses. They are also smoother and require less supports than wooden coasters.
Braking system
All roller coasters have a brake system. Some use a magnetic brake as a way to bring the ride to a gradual stop.
Chain lift
The chain life is the most traditional way for roller coasters to get up the first hill. A motor turns the chain loop so that it continually moves up the hill like a conveyer belt.
Catapult-launch lift
In some newer coaster designs, a catapult launch sets the train in motion. These systems start using an external means such as electromagnetics or a hydraulic launch that propel the train quickly.
Loop design
Originally, roller coaster designers made loops in the shape of a circle. But in order to build enough acceleration to push the train to the top of the loop, it had to be moving at an exceptionally high speed. Greater speed meant a much greater force on the rider, which could be fairly uncomfortable.
The teardrop design of the loop was a way to balance these forces. The turn is much sharper at the very top of the loop than it is along the sides. This provided the proper force to keep everything running, without applying too much force where it might be dangerous.
How dangerous are they?
Roller coaster deaths are extremely rare. According to the International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions, the likelihood of dying on a roller coaster is about 1 in 750 million.
Each year, approximately four deaths occur in the U.S. that are associated with roller coasters. According to the National Weather Service, you are more likely to die from lightning, as it kills approximately 49 people in the U.S. each year.
According to the Roller Coaster DataBase, Virginia is ranked 12th with 22 roller coasters. Twelve are located in Doswell, one is in Fredericksburg and nine are in the Williamsburg area.
5,366
Total number of roller coasters worldwide
777
Total number of roller coasters in the U.S.
Record holders
Fastest: 149.1 mph Formula Rossa Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Tallest: 456 feet Kingda Ka New Jersey
Longest: 8,133.2 feet Steel Dragon 2000 Mie, Japan
Biggest drop: 418 feet Kingda Ka New Jersey