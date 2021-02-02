Ronald L.CORRICK

CORRICK, Ronald L. “Ronnie,” 73, of Manquin, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 24, 2021. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Carolyn Corrick; a son, Jarrod Corrick; and a daughter, Melinda Corrick. He is also survived by a brother, Robert Corrick; a sister, Norma “Sissy” Buffington; a grandson, Brandon Burden Jr.; as well as many other loving family and devoted friends. A walk-through visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 (Covid-19 restrictions must be followed), at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett Va., where services were held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. Interment followed in Black Creek Baptist Church cemetery.