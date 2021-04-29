 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roo the Tripod

Roo the Tripod

Roo the Tripod

Hello! Thank you for checking out Roo's listing. Please read the whole listing for details on our adoption process: •First,... View on PetFinder

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News