93, of Richmond died August 4, 2023. Bob was born in Richmond on November 6, 1929, and was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and the University of Richmond. After service in the Air Force, he joined Northside Electric Company, retiring as company president. He was active for many decades in the Downtown Richmond Rotary Club and lived his life in harmony with Rotary's Four-Way Test. A life-long fisherman and swimmer, he especially loved surfcasting at Virginia Beach, where for many years he enjoyed the retirement home of his dreams. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Ivan Isaac and Alma Bloomberg Rosenbaum, and his sisters, Alma R. Hurwitz and Louise R. Morewitz. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Claire Millhiser Rosenbaum, as well as their children, Robin R. Brockenbrough (Ben), Charles Ivan Rosenbaum (Carmela) and Amy R. Roberts (Lucien) and beloved grandchildren, Lucien and Alison. He is also survived by a sister-inlaw, Mildred M. Heltzer, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Bliley's Staples Mill Chapel on Thursday, August 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. A memorial service celebrating Bob's life will be held in the same location on Friday, August 11 at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. Please consider a donation to the American Red Cross or a charity of your choice in Bob's memory.
ROSENBAUM, Robert Sol
