Rough second half leads to 70-54 VCU loss at St. Bonaventure

What happens when you out-Bonnie the Bonnies?

For VCU, it meant a first half Wednesday at the Reilly Center that was just as it would’ve planned.

The problem was it proved unsustainable.

St. Bonaventure burst through in the second half, unloading a flurry of offense to erase a 15-point halftime deficit.

The Rams never recovered in a 70-54 loss, missing out on an opportunity to grab a share of first place in the Atlantic 10.

St. Bonaventure unloaded a full-on air assault out of the break. A flurry of dunks helped the Bonnies reel in VCU in a hurry, after trailing 40-25 at halftime.

St. Bonaventure converted on three straight, the first by Jalen Adaway and the last two by Osun Osunniyi, to cap what was a game-flipping 16-0 run.

Osunniyi’s second dunk, at the 14:16 mark, gave the Bonnies a 45-43 lead, their first advantage since a Dominick Welch layup early.

VCU briefly took the lead back on a Hyland 3 after that, but Kyle Loften promptly answered with a layup. The Bonnies never trailed again.