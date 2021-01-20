Rough second half leads to 70-54 VCU loss at St. Bonaventure

What happens when you out-Bonnie the Bonnies?
For VCU, it meant a first half Wednesday at the Reilly Center that was just as it would’ve planned.
The problem was it proved unsustainable.
St. Bonaventure burst through in the second half, unloading a flurry of offense to erase a 15-point halftime deficit.
The Rams never recovered in a 70-54 loss, missing out on an opportunity to grab a share of first place in the Atlantic 10.
St. Bonaventure unloaded a full-on air assault out of the break. A flurry of dunks helped the Bonnies reel in VCU in a hurry, after trailing 40-25 at halftime.
St. Bonaventure converted on three straight, the first by Jalen Adaway and the last two by Osun Osunniyi, to cap what was a game-flipping 16-0 run.
Osunniyi’s second dunk, at the 14:16 mark, gave the Bonnies a 45-43 lead, their first advantage since a Dominick Welch layup early.
VCU briefly took the lead back on a Hyland 3 after that, but Kyle Loften promptly answered with a layup. The Bonnies never trailed again.
Poor shot selection, and mistakes, plagued the Rams down the stretch. They went the final 9:14 without a field goal.
Early on, though, it was VCU that asserted itself, outrebounding St. Bonaventure 27-14 and outsourcing the Bonnies 16-12 in the paint.
A solid first half from the 6-8, 245-pound Levi Stockard III — the Rams’ stoutest frontcourt contributor — was a boon for VCU. Stockard had 8 points and seven rebounds before the break.
When the Bonnies trimmed a 9-point VCU lead to 5 with just under nine minutes to play, Stockard scored on back-to-back possessions to push it back to 9.
Then the Rams’ principal sniper, Bones Hyland, blew things open to end the half, sinking back-to-back 3s later. Hason Ward added a couple of 3s after a foul at the first-half buzzer and VCU closed the half with a 9-0 run.
The Rams will return home to host Dayton on Saturday.
