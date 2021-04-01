Roy Williams file

WILLIAMS FILE
Coaching record: 903-264 (.774) in 33 seasons at Kansas and North Carolina
At North Carolina: 485-163 (.748) ... three national championships (2005, 2009, 2017) ... five Final Fours ... three ACC tournament titles ... nine ACC regular-season crowns
At Kansas: 418-101 (.805) ... four Final Fours ... four Big Eight/Big 12 tournament titles ... nine Big Eight/Big 12 regular-season crowns
Honors: 2007 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee ... 2006 College Basketball Hall of Fame inductee ... two-time AP coach of the year ... two-time ACC coach of the year ... seven-time Big Eight/Big 12 coach of the year