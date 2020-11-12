RTD Thanksgiving 2020 edition

The 2020 Thanksgiving edition of the RTD will contain a code to enter for a chance to win a Williamsburg weekend getaway from the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation (limited to two adults and two children).
One randomly selected winner who submits the correct code will receive:
- 2 night stay at the 5 Star Williamsburg Inn (standard room, based on availability)
- 1 Williamsburg Classic Massage - 60 minutes
- 1 round of golf - Golden Horseshoe Golf Club
- 2 adult/2 youth admission tickets to Colonial Williamsburg
- 1 carriage ride for up to 4 passengers
- Taxes/gratuity are not included
- Total Value per Package - $2,095
Find more entry details in the Nov. 26 RTD.