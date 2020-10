The hip Ashland eatery that won Best New Restaurant in 2018 is now gaining acclaim for its well-stocked bar, which rotates more than 20 taps of thoughtfully selected brews, plus wine and Prosecco on tap, signature craft cocktails, beer flights and an impressive selection of bourbon. Drop in for dinner, happy hour or brunch on the patio – all are delicious and rounded out with top-notch service.