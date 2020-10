Handcrafted pastas. Mouthwatering steaks. Fresh seafood. The Giambancos has everything you’d expect in a modern Italian restaurant, but what truly sets it apart is the authenticity of the food, a family tradition from Palermo, Italy, for generations of Giambancos. The dining experience is simultaneously warm, casual and infused with an air of the exquisite. Run, don’t walk, to this time-tested Mechanicsville gem.