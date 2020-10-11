 Skip to main content
The Best Summer Camp 2020 Results
Winner

Robins Junior Golf Camp

Set on the scenic 18-hole golf course at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian, plus an additional 9-hole short course designed especially for new golfers, Robins Junior Golf Camp introduces children ages 5 to 16 to golf – and the critical life skills that go with it, like goal-setting, patience and confidence. Full-day and half-day options offer the flexibility to immerse kids in the game at their own pace.

Independence Golf Club, 600 Founders Bridge Blvd., Midlothian

First runner-up

CAMP FREE2BME

Second runner-up

Westview on the James

