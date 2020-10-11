The Best Chiropractor 2020 Results

Winner
There are run-of-the-mill chiropractors, and then there’s Dr. James Holland and his friendly staff, who truly care about the well-being of each of their patients. With an emphasis on preventative health and wellness to prevent back pain and injury before it occurs, the practice offers lifestyle advice, nutritional counseling, and spinal and postural screenings in addition to cutting-edge chiropractic techniques such as decompression and laser therapy.
11226 Patterson Ave., Richmond
First runner-up
Spinal Correction Center of Richmond
Second runner-up
First Choice Chiropractic