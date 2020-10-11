 Skip to main content
The Best Chiropractor 2020 Results
The Best Chiropractor 2020 Results

holland family chiro

Jim Holland and Nicole Holland of Holland Family Chiropractic

 Shelly Goodman/Times-Dispatch

Winner

Holland Family Chiropractic

There are run-of-the-mill chiropractors, and then there’s Dr. James Holland and his friendly staff, who truly care about the well-being of each of their patients. With an emphasis on preventative health and wellness to prevent back pain and injury before it occurs, the practice offers lifestyle advice, nutritional counseling, and spinal and postural screenings in addition to cutting-edge chiropractic techniques such as decompression and laser therapy.

11226 Patterson Ave., Richmond

First runner-up

Spinal Correction Center of Richmond

Second runner-up

First Choice Chiropractic

