The Best Gym 2020 Results

Winner
American Family Fitness
Multiple locations
Since 1988, the Richmond-owned American Family Fitness chain of gyms has helped individuals and families achieve their health and fitness goals at an affordable price. Nine locations from Fredericksburg to Williamsburg offer top-of-the-line equipment, indoor pools, group exercise classes, onsite child care and a variety of fitness programs for kids and youth. Members especially appreciate the flexible plan options.
First Runner Up
Burn Boot Camp
Second Runner Up
YMCA