 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Best Gym 2020 Results
0 comments

The Best Gym 2020 Results

  • 0
American Family

Paul Owens, Madison Pope of American Family Fitness

Winner

American Family Fitness

Multiple locations

https://amfamfit.com/

Since 1988, the Richmond-owned American Family Fitness chain of gyms has helped individuals and families achieve their health and fitness goals at an affordable price. Nine locations from Fredericksburg to Williamsburg offer top-of-the-line equipment, indoor pools, group exercise classes, onsite child care and a variety of fitness programs for kids and youth. Members especially appreciate the flexible plan options.

First Runner Up

Burn Boot Camp

Second Runner Up

YMCA

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News