The Best Optometry Practice 2020 Results
Winner

Monument Family Eye Care

A newcomer to Midlothian in 2018, Monument Family Eye Care has quickly established a name for itself among its many happy patients. The practice’s experienced team of eye care professionals offer comprehensive eye exams, quality lenses and frames and more. But what really sets it apart is the friendly, welcoming staff – so welcoming, in fact, that they let you choose your own music while in the exam room (or so a little bird told us).

13630 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

First runner-up

Virginia Eye Institute

Second runner-up

Nilsen Eye Care

