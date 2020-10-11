 Skip to main content
The Best Car Dealership 2020 Results
Winner

Crown Acura Richmond (Tie)

If you need a good deal on a reliable car with service that’s helpful, straightforward and gets you out the door fast, Crown Acura on West Broad Street is king. Customers also rave about the dealership’s friendly service technicians.  

8704 W Broad Street, Richmond

Nu-Choice Auto Sales, LLC (Tie)

Ask them every question in the book: The professionals at Nu-Choice know cars. They’re ready to help you find the perfect vehicle for you and your family, priced to fit your budget, and they take the stress out of the car-buying experience.

6055 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville

First runner-up

McGeorge Toyota

Second runner-up

Grace Auto Sales and Service

