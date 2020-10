For all your furniture, home décor and vintage gift needs, don’t miss this sweet little shop housed in a former 1940s motel in Midlothian. One Rose features the handiwork of more than 40 artisans who are dedicated to “salvaging the good within the old,” making for a truly unique boutique experience. Warning: Even if you go in seeking a gift for someone else, you’ll probably leave with a few trinkets for yourself.