The Best Urgent Care Facility 2020 Results
The Best Urgent Care Facility 2020 Results

Winner

BetterMed

At BetterMed, most patients are in and out in 45 minutes on average – but don’t let that fool you. The physicians here have extensive experience in emergency care and have gained a reputation for excellence. With eight locations across the Greater Richmond area, BetterMed has also played a critical role in our community’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, providing rapid COVID-19 testing to patients.

Multiple locations

First runner-up

Patient First

Second runner-up

West Creek Emergency Center

