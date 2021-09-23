Runoff will push the James River higher, but significant flooding is not expected

Richmond will soon see the James River rise by several feet following the recent soaking rainfall upstream. The Westham gauge may crest around 10 feet early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, but the chance of minor flooding (12 feet) looked slim as of Wednesday.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
