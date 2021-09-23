 Skip to main content
Runoff will push the James River higher, but significant flooding is not expected
Richmond will soon see the James River rise by several feet following the recent soaking rainfall upstream. The Westham gauge may crest around 10 feet early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, but the chance of minor flooding (12 feet) looked slim as of Wednesday.

