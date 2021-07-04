Rural southwest Virginia county marks hospital reopening

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. — A sprawling southwest Virginia county that lost its only hospital eight years ago celebrated the reopening of the facility.

Lee County Community Hospital, a 10-bed facility serving southwest Virginia and southeast Kentucky, officially opened its doors to the public on Thursday, Ballad Health announced in a news release.

The Lee County facility abruptly shut its doors in 2013, leaving residents and EMS agencies facing long travel times for care elsewhere. Community leaders worked for years to find a way to reopen the hospital.

“This triumphant chapter in Lee County is only possible because its community did not accept that outcome, and they sought a partner who could make a vision for healthcare in this rural area a reality,” Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine said in a statement.