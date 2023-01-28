Ryan Dunn's spark off the bench helps No. 7 Virginia pull away from Boston College for sixth straight win

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia went to freshman Ryan Dunn off the bench midway through the first half, seeking a spark. Sparks flew.

Dunn turned in an action-packed five-minute stint off the bench in the first half, with a pair of dunks, a steal and a block as No. 7 UVa turned a four-point deficit into a 76-57 win.

On a day when the Cavaliers struggled with their outside shooting, forward Jayden Gardner led an attack in the paint. Gardner and guard Armaan Franklin each scored 18 and Dunn added six points, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 16 minutes as Virginia won its sixth straight game.

Dunn’s instant impact of the bench helped turn things in UVa’s favor Saturday afternoon at sold-out John Paul Jones Arena.

Dunn turned in five of the most exciting minutes possible in the first half, checking in off the bench with 11:38 to go before the break. Just over a minute later, Dunn slammed home an Isaac McKneely miss to tie the game 21-21.

With 8:08 to go, Reece Beekman found him for a thunderous allyoop dunk that brought the crowd to its feet as Dunn swung from the rim. Virginia (16-3, 8-2 ACC) led 26-21.

Then, after committing a turnover on the offensive end, Dunn got the ball back with a steal. He wasn’t done. Before heading to the bench with 6:12 left in the half, Dunn ran down Boston College’s T.J. Bickerstaff, blocking Bickerstaff’s fastbreak layup attempt from behind.

With UVa going just 2 for 13 from 3-point range to start the game, it found other ways to score the basketball, and Gardner – especially in the second half – led that charge.

Gardner scored eight of his 18 points during a four minute stretch early in the second half as Virginia went up 15 after a pair of his free throws with 17:38 to go.

The Eagles (10-12, 4-7), who had won back-to-back games coming in, got off to a strong start.

Forward Quentin Post, who missed most of the first half of the season with a foot injury, played with a protective facemask after breaking his nose during a collision in BC’s last game, a win over Louisville.

With UVa sending double-teams his way, Post turned the ball over on three of BC’s first four possessions, before settling in. He scored 14 points in a span of just over three minutes.

Post, who hit a pair of 3-pointers in that stretch, scored 14 of the Eagles’ first 16 points and finished the game with 24 points and six rebounds.

The Cavaliers, who had hit 41.9% of their 3-point attempts during the previous five games, connected on just two of their first 11 tries from beyond the arc Saturday.

Still, a 9-0 run late in the half helped UVa build a 35-25 lead with 2:20 to before the break. Franklin scored five of those points.

BC trailed 35-27 at halftime.

That would be as close as the visitors would get. Virginia found its 3-point shot some in the second half and went up 76-49 with 3:26 to play on a 3-pointer by Franklin.

The Cavaliers now face a quick turnaround, playing at Syracuse on Monday night.