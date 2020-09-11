Sabrina Gross challenges Kenya Gibson for the Third District School Board seat

GIBSON: If Black lives matter, we have to create anti-racist policies and systems that will have a genuine material and measurable affect on our students’ lives. This must also be true for our Latinx students. I have made repeated asks to update our HR protocols; transform our discipline policies; reevaluate use of a for-profit company for alternative education; and complete an equity audit of the distribution of experienced staff, multilingual access, and resources of all types throughout the district. These are not simple tasks, but they are necessary to tackle the injustices embedded in our system today.

GROSS: RPS can move towards being anti-racist by creating an equity and policy committee. The committee would review current policies to determine whether they have a disparate impact on our black and brown students, students with disabilities, LGBTQ students, (English Language Learners) students and similar staff. The committee would also work with the superintendent to provide opportunities for training and options for accountability. I would propose the creation of such a committee and push for its formation if elected to the school board. Additionally, I would propose that the committee review discipline data and consider whether student conduct policies encourage racial disparities in discipline. I would support school leadership in the adoption of anti-racist curriculum, policies, and other initiatives and I would hold leadership accountable. I have demonstrated such actions in my current civic position. Finally, I believe that as a community leader it is imperative to build trusting relationships with parents, students, and staff to consider their experiences with inequity in schools. I will use this feedback to drive my policies decisions or to request data to determine if their experiences are system wide.