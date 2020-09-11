Sabrina Gross challenges Kenya Gibson for the Third District School Board seat

The Richmond Times-Dispatch surveyed people who are running for elected office in the city of Richmond. Sabrina Gross is challenging Kenya Gibson for the Third District seat on the Richmond School Board.
QUESTION: How can Richmond Public Schools move toward being anti-racist, and how do you plan to push that forward?
GIBSON: If Black lives matter, we have to create anti-racist policies and systems that will have a genuine material and measurable affect on our students’ lives. This must also be true for our Latinx students. I have made repeated asks to update our HR protocols; transform our discipline policies; reevaluate use of a for-profit company for alternative education; and complete an equity audit of the distribution of experienced staff, multilingual access, and resources of all types throughout the district. These are not simple tasks, but they are necessary to tackle the injustices embedded in our system today.
GROSS: RPS can move towards being anti-racist by creating an equity and policy committee. The committee would review current policies to determine whether they have a disparate impact on our black and brown students, students with disabilities, LGBTQ students, (English Language Learners) students and similar staff. The committee would also work with the superintendent to provide opportunities for training and options for accountability. I would propose the creation of such a committee and push for its formation if elected to the school board. Additionally, I would propose that the committee review discipline data and consider whether student conduct policies encourage racial disparities in discipline. I would support school leadership in the adoption of anti-racist curriculum, policies, and other initiatives and I would hold leadership accountable. I have demonstrated such actions in my current civic position. Finally, I believe that as a community leader it is imperative to build trusting relationships with parents, students, and staff to consider their experiences with inequity in schools. I will use this feedback to drive my policies decisions or to request data to determine if their experiences are system wide.
QUESTION: How do you think the current School Board handled the matter of rezoning, and would you revisit the matter if elected to the next School Board?
GIBSON: The measure of public process should be whether the communities we serve see themselves in the outcomes. Our rezoning process was a fraught one in which many of our RPS families did not feel heard. I expressed concerns throughout, primarily that our proposals did not come with sufficient planning for execution or associated budgets. Without working sinks across the district, it was hard to justify retrofitting bathrooms in our most affluent neighborhoods to accommodate a new grade mix in the building. A rezoning plan without good-faith inclusion of RPS families and allocated resources would sacrifice the stability of our least-supported students in favor of a political win. We cannot afford that kind of cynicism. Looking forward, I would support any plan that puts Black and Latinx families in the lead, with a detailed plan for execution and dedicated resources to support its successful implementation.
GROSS: I think the school board should have issued a single vote to redistrict all the schools rather than voting per district. I believe that the decision was made based on the loudest voices and not based on data or the desire of the majority. The resulting actions of the school board yielded no change for the third district schools. Such a decision left our most vulnerable students with less resources during a pandemic. I would revisit the issue, but I would also require steps to create a plan to ensure equitable treatment in the schools as well.
QUESTION: How can you ensure equity during a pandemic that is widening educational equity gaps?
GIBSON: COVID-19 constitutes a crisis—for our schools and for our society. We’re witnessing higher levels of unemployment than we have seen in living memory, mass evictions, and front line workers without healthcare. Our crisis goes beyond the struggles presented by remote learning, which are themselves significant. Our widening equity gaps are a direct result of disinvestment in public services and infrastructure over decades. During this unprecedented moment, we must focus on emergency measures through targeted community supports: delivery of food, supplies, and books, and comprehensive socio-emotional supports. We must help families build reliable intellectual activity for their children at home, while demanding more from our legislators at the state. Nothing could be worse than to weather this crisis only to return to business as usual.
GROSS: I think providing access to additional resources like tutors and supporting linkages to other community resources is a step in the right direction towards ensuring equity. Currently, as the PTA President I have actively worked to link parents to resources, provided continued communication, and I have provided opportunities for parents to work together. I would continue this style of leadership if elected to the school board.
QUESTION: How would you rate Superintendent Jason Kamras' performance? Do you believe he is doing a good job as superintendent and why?
GIBSON: As a board member I have publicly praised our district’s commitment to securing additional state funds. I have also shared concerns when budget documents were not made public or the bathroom blitz wasn’t completed. My comments at meetings are often along the lines of “Sounds great. Now, let’s hear from the public and show them a detailed plan.” Districts like ours thrive when administrative leadership steps in to do the work led by our communities. That means authentic community engagement through city-wide outreach and robust information sharing. Ultimately, our schools are your schools. It’s time to put families and communities in the driver’s seat.
GROSS: Yes, I do think that the Superintendent is performing well, although there is always room for improvement. He has followed his strategic plan, he has supported teachers and protected students by leading the way in virtual instruction, and he is listening to students as they express anxiety about police presence in schools. Additionally, holding a superintendent accountable means maintaining communication with him, providing feedback to him about his performance, and providing support where he falls short, and then if he continues to fall short, replacement. A constant replacement of superintendents every 3-4 years is detrimental to RPS students because it creates instability, it is expensive and interferes with the successful initiatives spearheaded by the acting leadership.
QUESTION: Where do you stand on police in schools?
GIBSON: We should be alarmed at the rates of suspensions and arrests in our schools, particularly among Black students, middle school students, and students with special needs. The system in place has failed those students and is failing our city. I support ending our school legal agreement with the police. That said, I am not of the belief that removing the police will solve our problems. Rather, the School Board should support substantial changes to our conduct policy and rethink school staffing. We need professionals trained in deescalation and restorative justice who can intervene in a crisis so that teachers can focus on teaching. That means more adults in every building, new approaches to building-level security, and more student support services.
GROSS: I do not believe a police presence is necessary in the schools. Discipline should be addressed by administration. Any programs spearheaded by police can be led by communities in schools, Richmond Behavioral Health Association, or other community based programming.
