passed away on August 20. 2023. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, George Frederick Sadler Jr. and her brother Thomas A. Felton.

Margaret is survived by her sons George F. Sadler III (Isabelle); Hugh T. Sadler (Anita); and four grandchildren, George F. Sadler IV (Lane), Thomas H. Sadler, William R. Sadler, and Claire M. Sadler; two great grandchildren, Theodore Sadler and Mazie Sadler. Her brother, James B. Felton, niece Jamie Lynn Felton, and nephew, Alex Felton also survived her. Margaret was born in Suffolk, Virginia and her family later moved to Virginia Beach where she fell in love with the surf and the sand. After high school, she attended Longwood Teacher’s College where she was a member of ZTA sorority and received a B.S. in Education. After graduation, she married her husband, George, and after two moves, they eventually relocated to Richmond and raised their family. She spent the majority of her career as a teacher in Henrico County public schools and retired from Jackson Davis Elementary School.

Margaret spent her life in the service of others. As a teacher, she believed that she could make a difference in the lives of her students. The interactions that she had with many of them later in life helped her realize that her efforts were greatly valued. She was a lifelong learner and a published poet with a wry sense of humor that she carried with her throughout her lifetime. Most of all, she loved her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and sister who valued family above all else.