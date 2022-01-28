Sam
Greetings! I am Sam, the Great and Powerful! I am a fun-loving and flashy guy who is ready to grant... View on PetFinder
Labor Law: Labor Department sues Georgia employer who paid fired employee in 91,500 oil-covered pennies
Employers must pay their workers final wages due following termination of employment, regardless of the reason for leaving.
Youngkin announces more school safety guidance Friday as 3 Richmond-area school districts are among those defying his mask order
In the past week, school leaders in Richmond, and Henrico and Chesterfield counties decided to uphold their mask mandates for students despite…
Dozens of Richmond teachers plan to call in sick Monday as School Board shifts meeting about masking policy to Sunday
A group of Richmond Public Schools teachers are planning to call in sick Monday in response to the Omicron surge of COVID-19, according to a p…
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s new Attorney General Jason Miyares has fired lawyers for two large public universities, his office said…
Time is beginning to run out before the next round of snow moves into Virginia. On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of…
Veteran judge serving Chesterfield and Colonial Heights loses reappointment after concerns raised about her professionalism
A veteran 12th Judicial Circuit Court Judge serving Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights has failed to win reappointment upon losing the s…
WATCH NOW: Richmond officer struck by motorcyclist doing stunts on Broad Street; police, witnesses differ on events
"In my eyes, I was like, this is really reckless of them. The whole thing just seemed very silly on both ends.”
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed more than $3.5 billion in amendments to the $158 billion two-year budget left by his predecessor, Gov. Ralph …
Richmond School Board votes to take legal action in apparent attempt to block Youngkin mask order; dozens of teachers plan to call in sick Monday
The Richmond School Board voted Sunday to take legal action to preserve its authority to oversee city schools and enforce COVID-19 protocols i…
UPDATE: Miyares says Roe v. Wade was 'wrongly decided,' and Va. now views Constitution as silent on abortion
A bill filed in the Virginia House of Delegates this week would ban abortions after 20 weeks of gestation except in cases where the pregnant w…