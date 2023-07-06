After years of laughs and memories, owners of the Sandman Comedy Club have decided it is time to try their luck in a new venture.

Michael Sands, owner of the beloved comedy club, said he is planning on transforming the space into the Sandman Casino Bar that is scheduled to open in early August.

The comedy club, which has hosted a variety of local and high-profile comedians including Matt Rife and Shayne Smith, held its final show on June 25. Sands said he is in the process refunding those who purchased tickets for future shows that have been canceled.

Along with the same restaurant and bar, Sands’ new business will feature several Texas Hold ’Em poker tables where he plans on hosting nightly charity poker tournaments. There will also be dartboards, pool tables, Queen of Virginia and keno machines.

Sands said anyone who knows him and his wife of 33 years, Carrie, knows comedy has been a huge part of their relationship since their very first date at a comedy show in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Sands’ took over the space in the heart of downtown Richmond at 401 E. Grace St. in early 2020. After over a year of setbacks related to the COVID-19 pandemic they opened the Sandman Comedy Club in April 2021. But high costs and limited revenue meant a comedy club just was not in the cards.

In order to stay open the Sandman Comedy Club needed to sell an average of 500 tickets each weekend. But during the two years it has been in business the comedy club hit that benchmark only 10 to 15 times, Sands said.

Also, on top of the overhead costs that come with running a restaurant and bar hosting comedians every weekend is expensive.

The hidden costs to run shows each weekend included paying comedians a portion of the ticket sales, travel, lodging and comping their meals, Sands said. On average, these costs totaled between $5,000 to $15,000 each weekend depending on the comedian.

“‘I really do love comedy and I love the comedians,” Sands said. “But it’s become extremely costly for clubs to keep going because comedians have really raised their prices trying to make up for lost time from COVID-19, but they got to remember that we lost too.”

While Sands plans on maintaining and even hiring more staff members, he acknowledged that closing the comedy club will be a loss to local comedians.

Comedian Patrick Logan, said the Sandman Comedy Club’s stage is where many comedians in Richmond — like himself — got their start.

“It is upsetting because the Sandman (Comedy Club) is where a lot of us local comedians were able to get booked, hang out and it was as a homebase to meet touring comedians,” Logan said. “That was kind of our ticket to meet other comics and move out of Richmond, so it is a hard hit to everyone.”

Bryan Williams, another local comedian who has also worked security and at the comedy club’s door, said he was also sad to lose the comedy club, but understood Sands’ decision.

“The location made it easier than other clubs to actually come and be seen by someone who can help advance our careers, so it was a bit devastating to find out it was happening so fast,” Williams said. “But on the other hand, I understand the business side and support the Sands’ decision because they are truly like a second set of parents to me.”

Though it is bittersweet to close the curtain on the comedy club, Sands said he is looking forward to bringing a new energy to downtown Richmond.

“We’re really excited for the change, it’ll be different, but it’ll be fun,” Sands said. “I think the new format is going to work really well and offers a little bit of everything. If you don’t like gambling you can shoot pool or darts and it’ll be a cool place to hang out and have fun.”

Despite reopening as a mini-casino, Sands distinguished his concept from Vegas-style casinos.

“As Steven Tyler once said ‘it is that but it ain’t that,’” Sands said, referencing his decision to call the space a casino bar. “All the things we’re doing are legal right now in Virginia … when people think of a casino, we’re not going to have Black Jack, roulette or any of the games you’ll see in a full-fledged Vegas-style casinos.”

Sands said he is in the process of obtaining a charitable gaming license. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services oversees charitable gaming and allows nonprofits to raise funds through bingo and poker tournaments.

While Sands is also still awaiting updates to the charitable gaming regulations, he said he is confident he will be able to host poker tournaments and noted that keno is offered through the Virginia Lottery.

Sands’ decision also comes as Richmond City Council is planning to add a casino referendum to the November ballots as well as the Funny Bone Comedy Club in Short Pump recently expanding to open an arcade-bar.

Overall, Sands said he was grateful for the opportunity to offer a space for comedians like Williams and Logan and hopes they will visit. Sands, Logan and Williams all also noted there are still many open mic nights and shows around Richmond including those posted the page, RVA Comedy Collective.

“We’ve had a group of loyal customers that would come in, we just love those guys and I’m gonna miss them,” Sands said. “I’m sad about closing the comedy club, but proud of what we built.”