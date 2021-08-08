 Skip to main content
Saturday brought the most rain in months for some parts of the metro
Saturday brought the most rain in months for some parts of the metro

Parts of western Henrico County picked up 3 to 4 inches of rain on Saturday, or as much as the previous six weeks combined. Richmond was nowhere near a daily rain record, yet rivaled the coolest high for the date. It was 74 degrees on Aug. 7 in 1942 and 1936.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

