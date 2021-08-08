Saturday brought the most rain in months for some parts of the metro

Parts of western Henrico County picked up 3 to 4 inches of rain on Saturday, or as much as the previous six weeks combined. Richmond was nowhere near a daily rain record, yet rivaled the coolest high for the date. It was 74 degrees on Aug. 7 in 1942 and 1936.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
