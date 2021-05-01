 Skip to main content
Saturday Weatherline
Richmond has driest April since 1991

With 1.34 inches of rain, last month was Richmond’s 10th-driest April on record and driest since 1991. April’s mean temperature (about 58.9 degrees) was finally run-of-the-mill: 2016, 2018 and 2020 were rather cool, but 2017 and 2019 were some of the hottest.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

