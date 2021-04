Saturday's local events, Saturday's Sports on TV and Radio

Saturday’s events HIGH SCHOOL Football Tabb at New Kent, 1 p.m. College baseball Virginia at Georgia Tech, 1 p.m. Boston College at Virginia Tech, 1 Liberty at VCU, 2 College football East Tennessee State at VMI, 1:30 p.m. College lacrosse Richmond at Virginia, 5 p.m. Saturday’s tv AUTO RACING 7 p.m. — CBSSN, Ferrari Challenge North America Major league baseball 1 p.m. — MLB, Toronto at N.Y. Yankees 1 — MASN2, Baltimore at Boston 4 — FS1, Atlanta at Philadelphia 8 — FS1, L.A. Dodgers at Colorado 11 — MLB, Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m. — ACCN, Clemson at N.C. State 11:30 — ESPNU, Pepperdine at San Diego State COLLEGE SOFTBALL 2 p.m. — ESPNU, Missouri at South Carolina 3 — ACCN, Notre Dame at Florida State 5 — ACCN, Virginia Tech at Duke 6 — ESPN2, Kentucky at Tennessee 8 — ESPN2, Florida at Georgia 9:30 — ESPNU, Howard at Norfolk State NBA 7 p.m. — NBCSW, Dallas at Washington MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 5 p.m. — CBS, Final Four: Houston vs. Baylor 8:30 — CBS, Final Four: Gonzaga vs. UCLA HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL Noon — ESPN, Nationals finals COLLEGE FOOTBALL Noon — NBCSW+, Lehigh at Lafayette 1 p.m. — ACCN, Clemson spring game 5 — ESPN, Southern at Jackson GOLF Noon — NBC, Augusta National Am 1 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Texas Open 5 — Golf, LPGA: ANA Inspiration NHL 1 p.m. — NHL, Pittsburgh at Boston 7 — NHL, Dallas at Carolina 10 — NHL, San Jose at Los Angeles HORSE RACING 5:30 p.m. — NBCSN, Bluegrass Stakes MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE 11 a.m. — ACCN, Syracuse at North Carolina MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE Noon — ESPNU, Notre Dame at Syracuse 2 p.m. — CBSSN, Loyola at Navy SOCCER 7:25 a.m. — NBCSN, Premier: West Brom at Chelsea 9:55 — NBCSN, Premier: Sheffield at Leeds Noon — ESPN2, German: Munich at Leipzig 12:25 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Manchester City at Leicester City 2:30 — ESPN2, Italian: Inter Milan at Bologna 2:55 — NBCSN, Premier: Liverpool at Arsenal 11 — FS1, Mexican: San Luis at Monterrey TENNIS 1 p.m. — Tennis, Miami Open Saturday’s radio NBA 7 p.m. — Dallas at Washington, 910 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL 4 p.m. — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 106.1 4 — N.Y. Mets at Washington, 910 HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL 2 p.m. — Highland at Greenbrier Christian, 820, 100.5, 92.7 Subject to change