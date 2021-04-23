 Skip to main content
Saturday's local events, Saturday's Sports on TV and Radio
Saturday’S EVENTS

college football

FCS playoffs first round: VMI at James Madison, 2 p.m.

College lacrosse

Syracuse at Virginia, noon

College baseball

Duke at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at N.C. State, 6:30

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 5 semifinals: Highland Springs at Maury, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s tv

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m. — CBSSN, FIA Valencia E-Prix

1 p.m. — FS1, ARCA General Tire 200

4 — Fox, Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m. — MLB, Seattle at Boston

4 — FS1, Washington at N.Y. Mets

7 — FS1, Texas at Chicago White Sox

7 — MASN2, Oakland at Baltimore

9 — MLB, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. — MASN2, Miami at North Carolina

7 — ACCN, Virginia Tech at N.C. State

8 — ESPNU, Mississippi State at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon — ESPN2, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

2 p.m. — ESPN2, Georgia at Tennessee

4 — ESPN2, LSU at Kentucky

5 — ACCN, Florida State at Louisville

6 — ESPNU, South Carolina at Florida

NBA

1:15 p.m. — ESPN, Toronto at New York

3:30 — ESPN, Philadelphia at Milwaukee

8:30 — ABC, L.A. Lakers at Dallas

BOXING

10 p.m. — ESPN, Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz, featherweights

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m. — ACCN, Pittsburgh spring game

3 — ACCN, North Carolina spring game

7 — CBS, Dudley and Lanier awards ceremony

GOLF

8:30 a.m. — Golf, EPGA: Gran Canaria Open

1 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

3 — CBS, PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans

6 — Golf, LPGA: LA Open

NHL

12:30 p.m. — NHL, New Jersey at Pittsburgh

3 — NBC, Colorado at St. Louis

7 — NBCSW, Washington at N.Y. Islanders

7 — NHL, Toronto at Winnipeg

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Noon — CBSSN, Army at Navy

Noon — ESPNU, Syracuse at Virginia

2 p.m. — ESPNU, Maryland at Johns Hopkins

2:30 — CBSSN, Providence at Georgetown

4 — ESPNU, Penn State at Ohio State

MOTORCYCLING

7 p.m. — NBCSN, AMA Supercross

SOCCER

12:30 p.m. — NBC, Premier: Chelsea at West Ham

3:30 — UNI, MLS: Dallas at San Jose

6 — ESPN, MLS: Seattle at Los Angeles FC

8 — UNI, Mexican: Guadalajara at Atlas

10 — UNI, Mexican: Monterrey at Tigres

10:30 — NBCSW, MLS: D.C. United at New England

TENNIS

7:30 a.m. — Tennis, Tournaments TBD

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m. — NBCSN, Drake Relays

5 — NBCSN, Oregon Relays

Saturday’s radio

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m. – Washington at N.Y. Mets, 910

7 – Arizona at Atlanta, 106.1

NHL

7 p.m. – Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 910

Subject to change

