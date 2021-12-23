Saturday's NFL capsules

The Packers are the easy pick. They’re 6-0 at home and 6-0 against the spread. They’ll win to remain the NFC’s 1 seed, but covering isn’t a sure thing. The Browns should be getting back their coach and starting quarterback and are desperate to stay in the playoff hunt. With Green Bay dealing with some offensive line injuries, the Browns could keep this closer than most think. The pick: Cleveland

The Colts are off an impressive win over the Patriots, and the Cardinals just got blown out at Detroit. If you can’t back Arizona after that, it’s understandable. But this is the NFL, and things change faster than it takes Kyler Murray to elude a tackler and pick up a first down. The fact that the Cardinals have lost two in a row and could lose the division lead makes me want to pick them even more. This is a huge spot at home, on Christmas night in front of a national TV audience. Indianapolis is a dangerous team, but I’m going with the same strategy that worked in my Rams-over-Cardinals MNF pick from two weeks ago: Trust your gut instinct. Arizona finds a way to win a close, exciting game. The pick: Arizona