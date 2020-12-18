Saturday's NFL games

BUFFALO (10-3) AT DENVER (5-8)
Saturday: 4 p.m. TV: NFL Radio: 910 Line: Buffalo by 5½
The skinny: The Bills are 6-1 at home and just 3-2 on the road but one loss was the “Hail Murray” in Arizona. Josh Allen and a firing-on-all-cylinders offense should score enough to win by 7 or more points. Buffalo is one of the most complete teams in the league and will be a tough out in the playoffs. The pick: Buffalo
CAROLINA (4-9) AT GREEN BAY (10-3)
Saturday: 8 p.m. TV: NFL Radio: 910 Line: Green Bay by 8
The skinny: The Packers clinched the NFC North title last week and moved into the No. 1 spot in the NFC. They’re not going to lose, but the pesky Panthers have covered six of their last seven as an underdog and with a number this big, the backdoor could always be open late. The pick: Green Bay
— Joe Manniello, Newsday