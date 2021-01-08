Saturday's NFL playoff games

The skinny: If Buffalo lost to Miami last week, it would’ve set up a rematch in the wild card round instead of having to face a more dangerous Colts team. On second thought, the way the Bills are playing, it doesn’t matter whom they’re facing. If not for the last-second “Hail Murray” in Arizona, Buffalo would be on a 10-game winning streak. After that 2-point loss, the Bills have won six in a row by 10, 10, 11, 29, 29 and 30 points. Josh Allen is on fire and Sean McDermott’s defense should force Philip Rivers into a costly mistake or two. Buffalo’s 22-19 overtime loss at Houston in the wild card round last season, a game it led 16-0, was a big lesson for a young team and it’ll be ready this time. The pick: Buffalo 38-27