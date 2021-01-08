Saturday's NFL playoff games

SATURDAY’S other PLAYOFF GAMES
INDIANAPOLIS (11-5) AT BUFFALO (13-3)
Time: 1:05 p.m. TV: CBS
Line: Buffalo by 6½
The skinny: If Buffalo lost to Miami last week, it would’ve set up a rematch in the wild card round instead of having to face a more dangerous Colts team. On second thought, the way the Bills are playing, it doesn’t matter whom they’re facing. If not for the last-second “Hail Murray” in Arizona, Buffalo would be on a 10-game winning streak. After that 2-point loss, the Bills have won six in a row by 10, 10, 11, 29, 29 and 30 points. Josh Allen is on fire and Sean McDermott’s defense should force Philip Rivers into a costly mistake or two. Buffalo’s 22-19 overtime loss at Houston in the wild card round last season, a game it led 16-0, was a big lesson for a young team and it’ll be ready this time. The pick: Buffalo 38-27
L.A. RAMS (10-6) AT SEATTLE (12-4)
Time: 4:40 p.m. TV: Fox
Line: Seattle by 3
The skinny: It’s uncertain if Jared Goff will play, but I’m not certain it matters. The Seahawks just beat the Rams, 20-9, in Seattle two weeks ago (L.A. won the first meeting, 23-16, in Week 10). Seattle’s defense is allowing 16 points per game over its last eight contests compared with a little over 30 in its first eight. Seattle has won 10 straight home playoff games, the last five with Russell Wilson, a former Collegiate standout. Seattle is the healthier squad and it will show. The key will be making sure the Rams aren’t ahead at halftime: When they are, Sean McVay is a remarkable 36-0. The pick: Seattle 23-13
— Joe Manniello, Newsday