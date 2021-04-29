Characteristics

Surface

As a fellow gas giant, Saturn’s surface and atmosphere are similar to Jupiter’s. Saturn doesn’t have a solid surface; instead, the planet is mostly made of swirling gases, liquids and ammonia crystals.

Atmosphere

Saturn has a thick atmosphere. The yellow and gold bands are the result of fast winds in the upper atmosphere and heat rising from the planet’s interior.

Winds can reach up to 1,100 mph around the planet’s equator. In contrast, the strongest hurricane force winds on Earth top out at about 245 mph.

The largest storm on Saturn is at its north pole. It spans about 20,000 miles across, which is more than twice the size of Earth. It is hexagon-shaped with six sides that are thought to be the result of jet streams. These surround a massive rotating storm at the center (pictured).

Structure

Despite its size, Saturn is the lightest planet. It is the only planet in the solar system that is less dense than water. If Saturn were placed on an enormous ocean, it would float.