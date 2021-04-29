Characteristics
Surface
As a fellow gas giant, Saturn’s surface and atmosphere are similar to Jupiter’s. Saturn doesn’t have a solid surface; instead, the planet is mostly made of swirling gases, liquids and ammonia crystals.
Atmosphere
Saturn has a thick atmosphere. The yellow and gold bands are the result of fast winds in the upper atmosphere and heat rising from the planet’s interior.
Winds can reach up to 1,100 mph around the planet’s equator. In contrast, the strongest hurricane force winds on Earth top out at about 245 mph.
The largest storm on Saturn is at its north pole. It spans about 20,000 miles across, which is more than twice the size of Earth. It is hexagon-shaped with six sides that are thought to be the result of jet streams. These surround a massive rotating storm at the center (pictured).
Structure
Despite its size, Saturn is the lightest planet. It is the only planet in the solar system that is less dense than water. If Saturn were placed on an enormous ocean, it would float.
Saturn is predominantly made of hydrogen and helium. Traveling inward toward its center, higher pressures cause the gases to become liquid. At its center, the planet is thought to have a dense core of water, ice and rocky material.
Orbit and rotation
Saturn has the second-shortest day in the solar system. It only takes the planet 10.7 hours to complete one rotation. The planet’s high-speed spin causes Saturn to bulge at its equator and flatten at its poles.
Saturn completes an orbit around the sun in about 29.4 Earth years or 10,756 Earth days.
The planet’s axis is tilted by 26.73 degrees with respect to its orbit around the sun. This tilt is similar to Earth’s, meaning that Saturn also experiences seasons.
Rings
Though it’s not the only planet with rings, Saturn’s system of rings is the largest and most complex of all the planets. Saturn has seven groups of rings named alphabetically in the order they were discovered.
The main rings are A, B and C. Rings D, E, F and G are fainter and more recently discovered. The rings are relatively close to each other, with the exception of a gap measuring 2,920 miles wide called the Cassini Division that separates rings A and B.
Starting at Saturn and moving outward, the rings appear in this order: D ring, C ring, B ring, the Cassini Division, A ring, F ring, G ring, and finally, the E ring. Each ring orbits at a different speed around the planet.
Approximately every 15 years, Saturn appears ringless because of an optical illusion. The rings are barely visible from Earth when the Earth passes through Saturn’s ring plane and the rings are edge-on.
Saturn’s rings are made of icy and rocky remnants of comets, asteroids and moons. The particles range in size from as small as dust to as large as mountains.
Moons
Saturn has 82 moons; 53 are confirmed and named and another 29 are provisional. The moons range in size from larger than Mercury to as small as a sports arena.
Saturn’s moons contribute and collect material from the planet’s rings and magnetosphere.
NASA considers two of Saturn’s moons to be critical science targets: Titan and Enceladus.
Titan
Titan is Saturn’s largest moon and the second largest moon in the solar system. With a diameter of 3,200 miles, it is larger than Mercury.
Its surface is one of the most Earth-like places in the solar system, though with much colder temperatures.
Titan is the only moon with a substantial atmosphere. It is also the only place besides Earth known to have liquids on its surface.
Titan’s surface is icy with rivers, lakes and seas of liquid methane and ethane. Scientists found that these liquids also rain from the sky.
Titan is also thought to have an ocean of water beneath its crust.
Enceladus
Enceladus is also an icy moon, but much smaller than Titan. Its diameter is 313 miles, making it about as wide as Arizona.
Its bright white surface makes Enceladus the most reflective body in the solar system. And because it reflects so much sunlight, the surface temperature is extremely cold.
Enceladus is an active moon with a global ocean of liquid water beneath its icy crust.
Geyser-like jets of icy particles and gas shoot out into space continuously at about 800 mph. These plumes can extend hundreds of miles into space.
Some of the material falls back onto Enceladus, but some escapes to supply material for Saturn’s E-ring.
Exploration
Saturn is the farthest planet from Earth that is visible with the unaided human eye, so it has been known since ancient times.
Four robotic spacecraft have visited Saturn. In 1979, NASA’s Pioneer 11 became the first spacecraft to reach the planet. Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft followed up with flybys in 1980 and 1981. In 2004, Cassini (pictured above) became the first spacecraft to orbit Saturn.
Cassini
The Cassini mission launched in 1997 and spent seven years traveling to Saturn, arriving in 2004. The spacecraft studied Saturn from orbit for 13 years. It made 294 orbits of Saturn and traveled 4.9 billion miles. Cassini studied the planet in depth as well as its complex rings and moons.
Cassini also carried the European Huygens probe, which landed on Saturn’s moon Titan in 2005. This was the first human-made object to land on a world in the distant outer solar system.
Distance from the sun
886
million miles
Sunlight
As the sixth planet from the sun, it takes sunlight about 83 minutes to reach Saturn.
Year length
10,759 Earth days (29.4 Earth years)
Day length
About 10.7 hours
Namesake
Roman god of agriculture and wealth
Planet type
Gas giant
Moons
82 (53 confirmed, 29 provisional)
Diameter
72,367 miles
Saturn is the second largest planet in the solar system at about 9 times the wider than the Earth.
If Earth were the size of a nickel, Saturn would be about the size of a volleyball.
Rings
Saturn has seven groups of rings made of billions of small chunks of ice and rock.