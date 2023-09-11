98, died peacefully on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at her home in Richmond, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grace Pearman Boyd and Carradine Bradford Boyd; her husband, Conrad Frederick Sauer III; her son, Matthew Pearman Sauer. She is survived by her sons, Conrad Frederick Sauer IV and wife, Patricia Totty Sauer, Bradford Boyd Sauer and wife, Janet Lewis Sauer, Mark Armstrong Sauer and wife, Victoria Fulton Sauer, and Randolph Tyler Sauer and wife, Christina Carter Sauer; as well as eleven grandchildren, Ashley Sauer Oswalt (Guy), Jenny Sauer Holladay (Whit), Brad Sauer, Jr. (Alex), Molly Sauer, Jamie Sauer, Jessie Sauer Genet (Jack), Anna Sauer, Max Sauer, Stuart Sauer, Ben Sauer (Emily), Jack Sauer; and eight greatgrandchildren. Barbara spent her childhood in Honea Path, SC where she loved riding her horse all over the rural countryside. She attended Brenau College and was a graduate of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she was a proud Tar Heel Drum Majorette, to be known later as a cheerleader. After graduation she was a physical education teacher in Newport News, VA until her marriage to Connie Sauer in 1948, when Richmond became her home. Barbara and Connie had five sons in their first six years of marriage. They did their part to create the Baby Boom generation. Raising her sons and spending time with her family was the greatest joy of her life. She also enjoyed her many years on the Council of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. She was a member of the Tuckahoe Woman's Club, The Country Club of Virginia, The Colonial Dames and Daughters of the American Revolution. She had a love of ancient cultures and took multiple trips to Egypt, Greece, Italy and China. She used to tell her children the she was the reincarnation of Cleopatra. The family expresses their deepest gratitude for the exceptional care she received from her loving caretakers, Elnora Facundo, Dorothy Pollard, Gwen Herring, and Barbara Allen. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to The Virginia Museum of the Fine Arts. Services will be private.