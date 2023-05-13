SAULINO, Barbara, 75, of Richmond, formerly of Los Angeles, Calif., passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023. She was preceded in death by her son, Tony. She is survived by her son, Chuck Snyder; sister, Charlotte; and brother, Richard. Her family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22, followed by a graveside ceremony at Dale Memorial Park.