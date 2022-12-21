Schapiro: Luria front and center among Virginians holding Trump accountable

Whatever she has in mind for her second act — Virginia governor? Navy secretary? U.S. senator? — soon-to-be-former Rep. Elaine Luria will always be remembered for her first: Trump tormentor, as a member of the House 1/6 committee.

“Its work will show who was — and wasn’t — on the right side of history,” Luria said of the committee’s sweeping investigation of what it describes as a Donald Trump-inspired attack on the U.S. Capitol intended to extend his presidency by blocking Joe Biden’s installation as his successor.

Luria wasn’t the only Virginia Democrat to taunt Trump with seemingly non-stop scrutiny hastened by his high-handed disregard of convention, if not the law. Luria did, however, have the highest profile.

Mark Warner, as a leader of the Senate Intelligence Committee, spotlighted Russian meddling via American social media in the 2016 presidential election. Northern Virginia’s Don Beyer, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, voted to make public Trump’s federal tax returns that, despite a practice that goes back to the Kennedy presidency, were — when the Internal Revenue Service was under Trump’s control — never audited.

Beyer said in an interview Wednesday that releasing the returns was not partisan voyeurism. He described the documents as providing “very, very limited insight” into Trump’s long-disputed finances, beyond a tax bill that shrank from $1.1 million in his first three years in office to zero in 2020. Rather, it was about demanding accountability from the IRS by showing that it failed to do its job. Democrats say presidential audits should be required by law, an idea that may not get traction with the House’s new Republican majority.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, another Northern Virginian, pursued on the House Oversight Committee delays by the U.S. Postal Service that Democrats suspect were an effort by Trump to delay mail voting in 2020. With the Republican takeover, Connolly aims to become the committee’s ranking Democrat but will have to get by Luria’s colleague on the House 1/6 committee, Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

That Virginians in Congress were front and center through the Trump years is a consequence of seniority, credentials and geography; that so much of the chaos synonymous with 45 unfolded in the DMW — the District, Maryland and Virginia. Luck may have been a factor, too.

Luria was selected for the 1/6 panel by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in part, because of her military background and accompanying familiarity with security issues, though the appointment would make Luria a bigger target for her victorious Republican challenger, Jen Kiggans, a fellow Navy veteran.

Virginians have had prominent roles in congressional investigations into earlier headline-generating scandals. The political benefits have been mixed.

Republican Caldwell Butler of Roanoke, elected on Richard Nixon’s coattails in 1972, two years later — as a member of the House Judiciary Committee — voted to impeach the president for Watergate crimes. Despite warnings from his mother that the vote would doom him for a second term, Butler was re-elected, having cemented his image as an independent who put the country ahead of party.

In 1987, Sen. Paul Trible, a first-term Republican, was named to the select committee investigating an arms-for-hostages deal carried out during the Reagan years. Trible’s performance, seemingly shaped by fast-unfolding political developments, bewildered Republicans and angered Democrats. He would leave the Senate to run for governor in 1989, losing in the primary. Trible later had a long, successful tenure as president of Christopher Newport University.

A center-left Democrat first elected to the defense-rich 2nd District in coastal Virginia in the anti-Trump tsunami of 2018, Luria earlier this week concluded her service on the 1/6 committee and, for that matter, her four years in Congress, with the pointed argument that the deadly insurrection would not have occurred had Trump done what a president is supposed to do.

In this instance, fulfilling his constitutional duty to carry out the law; specifically, on Jan. 6, 2021, to ensure the peaceful transfer of executive power. Instead, Trump — the committee concluded — incited mob violence at the U.S. Capitol in an effort to disrupt the required congressional validation of Biden’s victory.

As one of two military veterans on the 1/6 committee, Luria — narrowly defeated for a third term in a redrawn swing district friendlier to Republicans — is schooled in, and reflexively practices, duty. Over 20 years in the Navy, she rose to the rank of commander and spent her entire career aboard warships as a nuclear weapons officer.

And while the U.S. Constitution doesn’t outline the duties of a president in, say, the granular detail that the military code of conduct does for men and women of the armed forces, there is, nonetheless, an expectation — rooted in history, tradition and memorialized in law — that the nation’s elective and appointive leadership respect and honor duty by doing it.

Likening the president to the captain of ship and the riot to a catastrophe at sea, Luria — speaking from Norfolk Wednesday, the day after the panel recommended the U.S. Justice Department prosecute Trump and several of his enablers for plotting to overturn the election — said, “The ship is burning. What would happen to the captain if he didn’t do anything until it burned to waterline?”

While DoJ, already conducting a special counsel-led criminal investigation into Trump’s multiple alleged schemes to reverse the election, would ultimately make its case against him in a court of law, the 1/6 committee is operating in the court of public opinion. That means with the change in power — and the Republican majority in the House promising retaliatory investigations into Biden’s administration and family — the committee must develop ways to keep its findings and recommendations in plain view.

“We’re kind of figuring what our next step as a group will be,” said Luria.

This could keep Luria in the public eye in Virginia — and beyond- as a forcibly retired politician perhaps looking to get back to her old line of work.

