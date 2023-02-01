Schapiro: When perception and reality collide for a newbie politician

Gov. Glenn Youngkin should get to know Del. Vivian Watts of Fairfax County, her Democratic pedigree, notwithstanding – or maybe because of it.

Watts recently volunteered that she'd seen the Republican several days earlier; that the only thing he said to her was the same thing he said the last – and first – time they met in early 2022, shortly after he was sworn in: "Hello."

Watts – because she knows her way around Richmond, a credential that alarms Youngkin the Outsider – is the kind of Democrat a politician in either party would want on his or her side.

Watts is fourth in seniority in the 100-member House of Delegates. She was state transportation secretary in the late 1980s. And this should be of particular interest to Youngkin the Tax-cutter: Watts is former head of the House Finance Committee and, now, its ranking Democrat.

Either way, she has a huge say in raising or reducing taxes; how both are carried out – not to mention the often-unanticipated pratfalls.

Among them: A miscalculation by the Youngkin administration on state aid to local schools that would cost them more than $201 million between now and July 2024.

Someone – he or she hasn't been identified – did not factor in a provision to hold localities harmless from the elimination of the state's share of the sales tax on groceries, an idea favored by both parties but for which Youngkin takes credit. That's because he ran on it in 2021 and it was enacted in the first months of his term.

The governor, now pushing for even more tax cuts, didn't get all he wanted. Youngkin proposed junking the tax in its entirety. The local share was preserved, ensuring cash for a county and city's biggest expense: schools.

As for the mess attributed to Youngkin's miscue – it was first reported by the T-D's Michael Martz – legislative budget writers, Republicans and Democrats, will have to clean it up. A chastened Youngkin on Wednesday urged them to do so. It's a task complicated by huge partisan differences over taxes and spending that could again push the General Assembly into overtime.

For Youngkin, this unforced error cuts two ways, as demonstrated by the fevered rants of Democrats desperate to restore in November total control of the legislature:

That it involves money will have Virginians questioning the financial acumen of the uber-wealthy private equity guy who told them his years on Wall Street meant navigating the public's books would be a no-brainer. That it involves education will have them wondering whether Youngkin, despite winning pay raises for teachers, was distracted by his push to purge classrooms of supposed woke-ism.

The first problem is aggravated by the fact that the schools hit hardest by this muff-up are those most reliant on state assistance. Many of them are rural – and Republican. The second problem underscores the constant concern of local government that, particularly when it comes to schools, the state is an unreliable partner. Long-term problems, rooted in policy, are subordinated to short-term whims, fueled by politics.

Youngkin is not alone among governors in mangling his math.

In 1989, ahead of a sharp recession, Gov. Jerry Baliles, who broke a no-tax-increase promise to pump millions into a highway program led by Watts, insisted all was well with Virginia's economy and budget.

Instead, fellow Democrat Doug Wilder – that year, he became the nation's first elective Black governor – would inherit from Baliles a fiscal nightmare that demanded stern austerity.

With the election in 1997 of Gov. Jim Gilmore, the proposal that lifted the Republican to a landslide victory – rollback of the unpopular, locally imposed car tax – proved far more expensive than he initially claimed.

Full implementation, Gilmore said, would annually run $620 million. The tax was never completely repealed because of a disagreement in 2001 over its cost between Gilmore and the Virginia Senate, then controlled by Republicans. The bill has reached $950 million, with relief limited to 70%.

The election-year standoff, which augured Democrat Mark Warner's victory for governor, meant that for the first time, the state failed to adopt the second half of its two-year budget.

Virginia is now – 22 years later – in a similar procedural and political posture.

Should Youngkin and the Democrat-ruled Senate deadlock on his demand for another $1 billion in tax cuts – they've been approved by the Republican House – legislators could quit without acting on the 2023-24 portion of the biennial budget, leaving it to the governor, alone, to control spending. He could not implement further tax cuts, though.

There is no doubt that intransigence on the budget, paired with the school funding flap, would shape the approaching House and Senate elections. Democrats would yowl that Youngkin was a fiscal incompetent. Republicans would howl that Democrats put recklessness ahead of responsibility.

And you think the debt-ceiling fight between U.S. House Republicans and the Biden administration is ugly?

Perhaps Youngkin could learn a lesson about managing the state's finances – and public expectations – from another mulitgazillionaire-turned-governor: Warner.

That he'd made a pile in telecommunications was an oft-uttered campaign talking point. But voters didn't fully connect his record in business with his duties in elective office until 2004, when Warner guided through a Republican legislature a promise-breaking $1.4 billion tax increase for schools, cops and the social safety net – and that 70% ceiling on the Gilmore car tax.

Warner's victory capped a marathon session of the General Assembly and nonstop sales pitch in which the governor, whose first two years were a disaster, raced from pillar to post, giving his PowerPoint presentation to anyone who would listen.

For Warner, who – in stark contrast with Youngkin – surrounded himself with state government veterans, many of them deeply schooled in budgeting, the tax fight yielded an unforeseen dividend: a Warner presidential boomlet for 2008, two years after he left Richmond.

Not that Warner, despite a mini-exploratory campaign, really was interested in national office.

Why does it seem that's about the only thing that interests Youngkin?

