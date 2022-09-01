Schmitt homers twice, drive in four in Flying Squirrels' win

Casey Schmitt homered twice and drove in four runs as the Richmond Flying Squirrels turned back the Harrisburg Senators 8-4 in an Eastern League game at The Diamond on Thursday night.

Richmond (18-35) took a 3-0 lead in the first on Schmitt’s three-run blast. He added a solo shot in the fourth inning.

Tyler Fitzgerald doubled and stole his 17th base of the season for the Flying Squirrels.

Richmond starter Matt Frisbee allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk in 5ß innings. He struck out five. Chris Wright (4-1) earned the win with 1ª innings of shutout relief.