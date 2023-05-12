McKINNEY, Texas — Scottie Scheffler says he tries not to put too much emphasis on winning one tournament over another, even when his hometown AT&T Byron Nelson is in play.

Ryan Palmer isn’t keeping any secrets. Win the Nelson not far from his home in another Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, knowing it would qualify the Texan for next week’s PGA Championship?

“I’d win this tournament and stay home next week, to be honest with you,” said Palmer, who lives in Colleyville but was born and raised in Amarillo in West Texas. “That means more to me.”

Scheffler shot his second consecutive 7-under 64 on Friday for a one-shot lead over Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes. Palmer’s 65 and a 64 from Hughes put them at 13-under 129. Si Woo Kim shot 66 and was 11 under.

“I want to win a lot of tournaments,” said Scheffler, who would return to No. 1 in the world for the third time this year with a victory. “This one being in the hometown, it would definitely be a lot of fun with the crowd behind me this weekend.

“But that’s not stuff that occupies too many of my thoughts,” Scheffler said. “I don’t want to place too much emphasis on one tournament. I just want to go out and do my best and see where that puts me.”

PGA Tour Champions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ernie Els birdied the final two holes to cap off a 6-under 66 and take a one-stroke lead over Paul Broadhurst in the second round of the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors.

Els birdied three of the final four holes, marred by his lone bogey of the day on No. 16, to move to 10-under 134 on the Founders Course at Greystone. The World Golf Hall of Famer is seeking his fourth senior tour victory and second of the year.

A grinning Els mimicked sheathing a sword with his club after his final putt, the familiar celebration of playing partner Miguel Angel Jimenez, who was four shots back after a 68.

Defending champion Steve Stricker is two shots back after his second straight 68, tied with first-round co-leader Timothy O’Neal, who had a 69. Stricker, the Charles Schwab Cup points leader, is chasing his fifth PGA Tour Champions major and third Tradition title.

LPGA Tour

CLIFTON, N.J. — Two-time LPGA player of the year Jin Young Ko shot her second straight 4-under 68 in the Founders Cup and shared the halfway lead with Sarah Kemp.

Kemp, whose best finish on tour is a tie for second in 2019, had a one-stroke lead with three holes to play but pulled her drive on the par 4 16th at Upper Montclair Country Club. She was short of the elevated green on her second shot and missed a long par putt after a chip from a tough stance. She had a 65 to match Ko at 8-under 136.

Defending champion Minjee Lee (69), rookie Hae Ran Ryu (70) and Aditi Ashok (68) were a shot behind the leaders and one ahead of Cheyenne Knight (70).