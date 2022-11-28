Sean Sublette forecast

With the rainfall from over the weekend, the total amount of rain in Richmond for the month reached 3.25 inches, just surpassing the November normal of 3.06 inches. This makes it the first month since June that has been wetter than normal.

Climatologically, November is the second-driest month of the year behind February. Colder, drier air is more frequently settling into Virginia from the northwest this time of year, also making the air feel more arid. You may notice static electricity in the house coming back and your skin drying out more quickly than a month ago.

Between Tuesday and the end of the weekend, there are two more chances for rain. The first comes Wednesday as a quick surge of moisture nudges into Virginia from the Gulf of Mexico.

The rainfall amounts across metro Richmond will be around a quarter-inch or less, which is substantially less than what fell Sunday.

Wednesday’s rain will be part of the same system that brings damaging storms, including tornadoes, to the lower Mississippi Valley on Tuesday. That system is expansive, extending well northward into Canada, but Virginia should remain safely away from a damaging storm threat as the system passes through Wednesday.

The second chance of rain comes Saturday, but it is the weaker of these two systems and may end up producing nothing more than some nuisance sprinkles in central Virginia.

There are early indications it could produce a little more rain westward into the mountains of the state. But so far, the chance for rain is not quite large enough to start making changes to outdoor plans for Saturday.

Aside from a 24-hour surge of Arctic air Thursday, temperatures this week will be near to above normal, in the 50s during the day and the 30s at night. Once the rain threat passes Wednesday and Saturday, those two afternoons may briefly edge into the 60s.

Southern tornado threat

As mentioned above, there is a substantial threat of tornadoes on Tuesday afternoon and evening in the lower Mississippi Valley, with the greatest risk in the area spanning from Memphis, Tenn., to Jackson, Miss.

Especially concerning is the risk for significant tornadoes — not that any tornado is insignificant, but that is the term used to describe tornadoes that are EF2 scale or stronger.

Late autumn tornadoes are not common, but they are not without precedent. Over a recent 25-year period, the lower Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast are the regions most at risk for tornadoes in November.

The core of tornado season nationally is from April to June, but on average (1991-2020), 54 tornadoes occur in the United States in November. Even at this time of year, there are brief surges of warm and humid air inching northward from the Gulf of Mexico that can converge with colder and drier air advancing from the west. And as the climate continues to warm, this scenario will become more common in the decades to come.

However, this clash of air masses is not enough to produce tornadoes. The changing wind direction with altitude — called wind shear — is the key ingredient. Wind shear induces a spinning motion within an individual thunderstorm, which can translate to tornado development.