Second Lee monument time capsule is opened, and initial items match the 1887 inventory

According to the newspapers, there were 60 items placed inside. The most notable item to historians is a potentially rare photo of Abraham Lincoln in coffin.

Placing a picture of a dead Lincoln beneath a Confederate hero was another way for the South to give its middle finger to the north, said Dale Brumfield, an author and historian who has studied the time capsule. The contents of the box, which are largely related to the Confederacy, have been described as propaganda of the Lost Cause.

"The Indiana Jones archeology side of all this is fun to watch and hard not to get caught up in, but the important thing to remember is that this is exactly what the people who placed the box hoped for," said Sarah Driggs, a historian and author of "Richmond's Monument Avenue." "That their version of history would continue to be poured over and discussed - 131 years later."

Monuments often are propaganda, Driggs said. The only difference in the case Monument Avenue is that monuments are usually erected by the winners.

The 60 items placed in the box, according to the Oct. 26, 1887 Richmond Dispatch

1. Compiled history of the Monumental Church