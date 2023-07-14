Since as long as Connor “Cassidy” Boyd can remember, the sounds of bird songs have prompted visions of circles, and they would see flashes of red when someone s the letter “A.”

As someone diagnosed with ADHD and autism, the Richmond-based artist said they always thought these sensory crossings were more examples of how their mind functioned differently from others. But when Boyd was 19 years old and learned about synesthesia online, they finally understood why their senses felt so interconnected.

“I always just thought I was extra creative and my parents just thought I was just being a kid when I told them something tastes like a circle,” Boyd said. “Then I discovered it [synesthesia], and I thought ‘Oh I’m not crazy other people have this too.’”

Synesthesia is a rare and complex neurological trait that causes a blending of the senses, said Dr. Joel Salinas, a behavioral neurologist and researcher at NYU Langone Health who also identifies as having synesthesia.

The trait leads a person to perceive a mix of senses that are usually felt separately and is caused by an involuntary or automatic communication between brain cells in different sensory regions, Salinas said.

“It's essentially differences in connectivity in the brain,” said Salinas who also serves as chief medical officer at Isaac Health and has written a memoir Mirror Touch about his “The brain of someone who experiences synesthesia is likely to have more hyper connectivities especially at a local level, meaning lots of connections in one part of the brain.”

Salinas specified that synesthesia is categorized as a trait instead of a medical disorder or condition because it alone does not impair a person’s physical health.

“For the most part, you’re just going through life enveloped with extra information and for me it’s like any other sensory experience,” Salinas said.

Boyd agreed, saying their perception of synesthesia is related to how overstimulated they feel in an environment.

“It’s only when I’m in a loud environment like a concert when my vision becomes 80 or 90% sounds,” Boyd said. “But it’s not something that affects my daily life that makes it dangerous to drive and I’ve adapted to it as I’ve gotten older.”

Studies show that approximately 4% of the population has synesthesia. But Salinas noted this is likely an underestimation because more people may identify with the trait as additional research is conducted.

Whether it’s seeing sounds like Boyd or Salina’s ability to physically feel sights, there are hundreds of kinds of synesthesia and it is common for those with synesthesia to exhibit multiple types.

“The brain is messy, and it's noisy, so people with synesthesia are more likely to have lots of different connections and everyone experiences it differently,” Salinas said.

Though there is no specific diagnostic code for synesthesia, Salinas said the most objective way for someone to learn if they have the trait is to participate in research studies.

Researchers have found links between the trait and genes related to brain connectivity, studies have also shown that synesthesia is more prevalent in people who are neurodivergent.

Synesthesia is also commonly associated with artists or musicians. Some notable people who are believed to possess the trait include Virginia-native pop-star Pharrell Williams, singer Billy Joel and famous painter Vincent van Gogh.

For Boyd, who also known on their website as OtaConnor creating art and music has allowed them to foster a deeper understanding of their unique senses.

“The arts just help me channel all the extra information that I'm getting in my head…I write music too, a lot of what I write is my sensory experience and more for me but it’s just super validating to put it out there,” Boyd said. “I’d love to go somewhere to figure out my synesthesia but it's mostly been a journey of self discovery and there's beauty in that too.”

Boyd’s studio is filled with various instruments and dozens of intricate paintings depicting what they sense. Boyd has even painted some of their instruments of what they sound like.

Among Boyd’s favorite pieces is a collage of album covers of their favorite band, Radiohead, as well as paintings based on what they envision while listening to music.

For years Boyd has gifted their friends paintings of songs and has been commissioned to create live paintings while attending concerts. During these events Boyd said they arrive with a blank canvas, an open mind and simply paint what they hear.

One of Boyd’s most loyal clients is their long-time friend Robb Saffell, co-founder and director of the singing ensemble Harmonic Introductions. Saffell has hosted events in which Boyd will create live paintings of the group's distinctive overtone singing performances. The paintings are auctioned off after the concert and while they’ve hosted a few events, both Boyd and Saffell agreed they hope to work together more often.

“Connor’s art is alive, it’s really beautiful and I’m endlessly fascinated by what they create,” said Saffell, who is based in Maryland. “There’s not many other people I’ve heard of doing this kind of art and I’m hoping to come down to Richmond and work with Connor more.”

Along with creating music and art, Boyd also enjoys giving music lessons to students and connecting with others who identify as neurodivergent or have synesthesia .

“Whenever I find someone else with synesthesia, who sees anything remotely like I do, it's just an instant connection,” Boyd said. “Some of the students I also get along with best are those who also engage differently with music and it really warms my heart when we work together and it clicks for them.”

While Boyd continues to navigate the world from their unique perspective, they said they plan to remain true to themself.

“We just need the education out there that these things like synesthesia exist,” Boyd said. “I believe that by being authentic to myself – whether it’s through art or music – I can help show people that there are ways for us to fit in and carve out our own paths.”