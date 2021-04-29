Sell your soft skills: highlight these skills to get hired

Anything that helps you manage your time or work with others applies. These all benefit your productivity.

How to highlight your soft skills

You should always mention soft skills in an application and/or interview with your potential employer. Take a moment to think about positive interactions with other people in your professional life. Examples where you went the extra mile for a customer or diffused a tense situation are always good. And don't forget about the times in which you helped out a colleague.

A great way to highlight these skills is through a narrative. The Muse recommends the STAR method to tell stronger stories that highlight your skills. This means you describe a:

• Situation

• Task

• Actions you took

• Result