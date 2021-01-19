Senate panel chafes at proposed Virginia ABC oversight of legal marijuana market

Virginia lawmakers face a heavy lift when it comes to the creation of a legal marijuana market, the cornerstone of a proposal by Gov. Ralph Northam's administration to legalize the drug in the state.
Who should oversee that market and the regulations that would rule it became an early source of debate between the administration and senators, some of whom argued Tuesday that a new agency should be responsible for the industry and that the legislature should decide who sits on the boards that would guide the process.
The Northam administration is proposing that the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority handle oversight over the new market. ABC regulates and enforces the state’s alcohol laws “with an emphasis on public safety,” according to its website.
The Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services Subcommittee on Marijuana heard virtual testimony Tuesday from nearly 100 people, some of whom questioned the proposed role for the Virginia ABC. The panel has not yet voted on the legislation.
The ACLU of Virginia has opposed Virginia ABC’s proposed oversight of the new industry, arguing that the secretary of public safety who oversees the agency also oversees the state’s criminal justice system.
Democrats and Republicans on the panel echoed that sentiment during its first meeting on the bill Tuesday. They argued that a new agency that is not saddled with the history of liquor prohibition would allow for the right balance of regulatory oversight and law enforcement of new marijuana laws.
The Northam administration’s marijuana legalization measure was formally introduced by House Majority Leader Charniele Herring and Sen. Adam Ebbin, both Democrats from Alexandria; and Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas and Del. Don Scott Jr., both Democrats from Portsmouth.
Under the administration’s plan marijuana sales would begin in a little less than two years, on Jan. 1, 2023.
As with alcohol and tobacco, purchasers would have to be at least 21 years old and present valid photo identification. Sales would be limited to an ounce of marijuana, or 28 grams. Products would have to be packaged in child-safe packaging with warning labels. Regulation would limit advertising to discourage marketers from attracting interest among youth.
All sales would be taxed at an overall rate of around 30% - a 21% excise tax levied by the state, stacked on top of local sales taxes and an additional tax of up to 3% that localities could levy if they wish.
If the proposal becomes law, licenses would be issued by the summer of 2022 to businesses hoping to grow, manufacture or sell the drug, including entities participating in a special licensing program meant to ease entry for people harmed by the disparate enforcement of marijuana laws.
Northam administration officials argued that housing the regulatory framework and licensing under the Virginia ABC is critical to the proposed timeline.
A study by the legislature’s watchdog and research arm found late last year that the timeline from enactment to sales among states that housed the new industry under an existing agency was on average 17 months, compared with 24 months for Massachusetts, the only state that has ongoing sales and erected a new agency.
The Virginia watchdog, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, did not recommend either avenue.
Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, argued that the Virginia ABC has historically focused most of its efforts on the enforcement of the state’s alcohol laws, rather than regulations for the industry. With the legalization of marijuana, McDougle said the agency should bend toward regulations.
“One of the criticisms of the ABC is that they are set up more as a law enforcement-type entity instead of a regulatory type entity ... They’re not exactly like a traditional sheriff’s office or police department, but more like that than they are on the regulatory side, which is what I believe we're trying to accomplish,” he said.
“Make no mistake. I'm not in favor of legalization. But if we're going to do it, let's do it right from the beginning,” McDougle said. “I don’t see how this fits in ABC. I think it has to be a separate entity.”
Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, said that if the only obstacle to creating a new agency is time, “I just don’t know why the rush. … I think from the get go it's important to get started on the right foot.”
Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, expressed concerns about the lack of diversity among the employees of the Virginia ABC.
“There's not a fair amount of minorities and other ethnic groups at ABC right now. So now we’re going to add another division. ABC is not doing a good job of what they put in the house right now,” Spruill said.
Deputy Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Brad Copenhaver said the administration’s proposal would compel the Virginia ABC to come up with a plan to diversify its workforce.
Copenhaver broadly defended the proposed role for the Virginia ABC. “[It] is the only state agency in the commonwealth that has the experience of regulating a product that is controlled, and also a product that was formerly totally prohibited,” he said.
“So we know that we can gain a lot of efficiency and a lot of knowledge working with ABC and setting up this new program. We know that we could do it more quickly with ABC, that they have the resources to kind of hit the ground running and the expertise.”
Sens. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, and Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, said they were satisfied with the administration’s proposed role for the Virginia ABC.
McPike, who chairs the Senate panel, asked for a show of hands to gauge interest among the members of the panel in a new agency versus going with the Virginia ABC, with most members showing interest in the former.
The panel also discussed the legislature's role in appointing members to the Cannabis Public Health Advisory Council, the Cannabis Equity Reinvestment Board and the Cannabis Control Advisory Board - three bodies that would be created to guide legalization. All would be appointed by the governor, and only the council would be subject to confirmation by the General Assembly.
“It's my understanding that one of the concerns was that if the governor makes the appointments, that he'd be able to do that rapidly,” said Ebbin, the bill’s sponsor.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, pushed back: “I think we can appoint people pretty quickly when we need to. ... I think the General Assembly ought to have a role.”
The panel will seek to make changes to that provision of the bill when it meets again Wednesday morning. It will also consider whether localities should opt in or opt out of allowing marijuana retailers in the jurisdictions, and safety guidelines for home cultivation and consumption of marijuana in public spaces.
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_